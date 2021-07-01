There was no turning one’s back on America in Astoria Park Tuesday, when the Central Astoria Local Development Corp. held its annual Fourth of July fireworks display and celebration. A big crowd gathered on the lawn to see the rockets’ colorful glare over the Hellgate Bridge, hear the Swingtime Big Band and more.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.