Ron Jeremy’s childhood tree has not yet been taken down.
The Department of Parks and Recreation determined the tree, which Jeremy’s father planted in front of the family’s home the day of the adult film star’s birth, was in “poor condition” and ordered its removal. Jeremy took to Twitter in an effort to save the 61st Street and Bell Boulevard tree, but the Parks Department has not swayed in its decision, though did say it poses “no imminent safety threat” and has not yet scheduled a date for its removal.
Jeremy received plenty of community support, but ultimately accepted its fate, tweeting on May 22, “Sadly it has run its course and needs to be torn down ... It is not City’s fault. The tree is old. If you live nearby and know where it is please give her a hug for me.”
