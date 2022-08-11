Last Friday’s suicide of Glenn Hirsch, the man accused of murdering food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, has not quite ended the case.
Multiple law enforcement sources have told the Chronicle that the NYPD still has some work on its hands, including trying to determine just how Hirsch obtained the gun he used to kill himself.
Hirsch, who was free on $500,000 bail and wearing an ankle monitor, shot himself in the head, according to findings released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He was found by law enforcement in his apartment on Friday, Aug. 5, after he failed to show up at a court hearing that morning for pretrial matters on second-degree murder and other charges.
The NYPD had no comment when contacted this week.
Hirsch was accused of stalking Yan and shooting him down on a Forest Hills street after engaging in a months-long dispute with Yan’s employer, the Great Wall Restaurant in Forest Hills, over what he deemed to be an insufficient amount of duck sauce brought with a food delivery.
In a visit to the restaurant last Jan. 28 he allegedly threatening the staff with a gun.
Published reports state that Hirsch in his suicide note proclaimed his own innocence and that of his estranged wife, Dorothy, who was charged after a search warrant allegedly resulted in the recovery of eight guns from a closet in her home.
Dorothy Hirsch’s attorney has repeatedly denied that she knew the weapons were in her home, as the closet was one used by her husband. Multiple published reports state that Glenn Hirsch was tied to at least one of the guns by DNA testing and feared he would be ordered back to jail on Aug. 5.
The New York Post has reported that the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz has dropped eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon against Dorothy Hirsch, though facing five counts of criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.
In his suicide note Glenn Hirsch took full responsibility for the guns, writing that his wife had no knowledge that they were being stored in her home.
Katz confirmed in a press release last Friday that Hirsch was dead, but has not commented publicly on the case since.
“The loss of a human life is always tragic,” the Queens district attorney said in a statement from her office. “Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss.”
Yan, 51, worked as a deliveryman for years for the Great Wall, located on Queens Boulevard, and became very popular with his customers over two decades in the business. He lived in Elmhurst with his wife, Kunying Zhao, and their three children.
A GoFundMe page for his family, which can be accessed at bit.ly/3pfgJBi, has raised more than $221,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Chronicle was unable to contact Yan’s family or Kenny Yang, owner of the Great Wall restaurant, prior to deadline.
