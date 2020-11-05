When a video surfaced of the NYPD taking an independent photographer named Chae Kihn into custody as she was photographing mass arrests at a Trump rally counterprotest in Manhattan this past weekend, the NYPD responded with a tweet that dismissed reports that a journalist had been arrested as false.
“All arrested individuals from today’s protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press,” read the NYPD account’s tweet.
During the George Floyd protests over the summer, journalists — even those wearing press badges — often were targeted in mass arrests. The incident last weekend revived a point that many elected officials and activists began making during the George Floyd protests: The NYPD should not be the sole authority determining who is a member of the press and who is not.
In mid-October, Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Keith Powers (D-Manhattan) announced a bill to address that very concern.
“We’ve seen a disturbing pattern of abuse of power with regards to the NYPD’s control of press credentials. Particularly over the past few months, we’ve seen it within the process itself, and we’ve also seen it in the treatment of journalists, which has been prejudicial,” Adams told the Chronicle.
Her bill, which would give the Department of Citywide Administrative Services power over press credentials, is not simply aimed at transferring the process away from the NYPD’s jurisdiction. It would also create a new set of guidelines for issuing credentials that Adams says would make the process more accessible to freelancers and web publishers.
“With the evolution of media platforms over the past several years, the city must have flexibility to reconsider the criteria for receiving a credential,” a press release from Powers said.
Under the current system, for journalists to obtain a city-issued press pass, they apply to the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for public information. The passes allow journalists to enter City Hall for press conferences and get behind police lines crime scenes and rallies.
Over the summer, when the mayor mandated a curfew in response to the protests, in theory, it allowed journalists to continue reporting without fear of being arrested. The process requires six clips of press events sponsored by New York City or breaking news involving police or fire lines. It also requires journalists to report a company name for eligibility, a criterion that rules out many freelance journalists.
“There really shouldn’t be a limitation as far as how much work you may do as opposed to another journalist, be it freelancing or otherwise,” Adams said.
As for why she and Powers decided that DCAS would be the right agency to take over the process, Adams said that “we’re looking at expedience. So, we wanted to give it over to the mayor-side and, which agency made the most sense to handle this — it would be DCAS.”
She and Powers will formally introduce the bill at the Council’s next stated meeting. Adams said she hopes to get it into committee as soon as possible to pass it by the end of the calendar year.
