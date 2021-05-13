Museums and historical homes have been slowly opening back up throughout the city, but that shouldn’t mean virtual programming has to stop.
So the Queens Historical Society decided to continue its virtual tours for a special day: Step Into Queens.
The May 22 event will take visitors on a tour through five Queens historical houses from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to learning about each location’s unique history, visitors will get a full look at the home’s interior and blooming garden.
The program features the Bayside Historical Society, King Manor Museum, Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, the Kingsland Homestead and the Poppenhusen Institute. All the institutions except for the Bayside Historical Society are open to the public, though they each operate at limited capacity.
The Saturday virtual tour will begin at 1 p.m. and will run for two hours. General admission costs $5, but because all proceeds help support the cultural sites, visitors are also given the choice to buy a $30 “support level ticket.” Those who choose the latter option will be eligible for a gift bag from the various sites as a way of saying thank-you. The event will be live-streamed throughout YouTube.
For more information, visit queenshistoricalsociety.org/events/step-into-queens, or call the Queens Historical Society at (718) 939-0647.
