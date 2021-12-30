The city has released details outlining how children will return to school as scheduled on Jan. 3 following the holiday vacation.
The “Stay Safe and Stay Open” plan will double in-school testing and shorten the isolation period for fully vaccinated staff. At-home rapid tests will be sent home with any student or adult who was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid.
Mayor de Blasio, Gov. Hochul and Mayor-elect Adams held a press conference on Tuesday to outline the new plan. Together they urged students and staff to test before returning to school on Monday and encouraged all eligible students to get vaccinated.
Just under 42 percent of children ages 5 to 17 are vaccinated, according to city data.
“Every child who tests negative comes back to school,” said de Blasio. “It’s as simple as that. So long as they’re asymptomatic and so long as they continue to test negative, they keep coming to school. We make sure that every kid has a test kit.”
Random testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated students will increase from 40,000 to 60,000.
The outgoing mayor said this approach will guarantee more consistency and fewer disruptions.
The plan follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has recommended a shortened isolation period for those who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.
The mayor cited recent data including that 98 percent of close contacts of Covid-19 cases do not test positive for the virus.
Staff can now return on the sixth day if they do not show symptoms and have not had a fever in 72 hours. Upon return, they must wear a high-quality mask, which will be provided to them. In-school testing will once again be made available as well.
Students who are asymptomatic will not be required to quarantine and can continue attending school as long as they are not exhibiting symptoms. This is a shift from the previous practice of quarantining entire classrooms.
The Department of Education is expected to provide about two and a half million at-home rapid test kits, in addition to the one million test kits provided by the governor, before school resumes.
This comes as the Omicron variant has spread, especially in younger populations.
“This new variant is affecting children more than the past variants,” Hochul noted in the press conference.
Recent data from before the break showed 1,383 confirmed positive cases in city schools with 65 percent of them among students. Child hospitalization rates have also risen in recent weeks with over 100 statewide.
Yet the elected officials maintained that schools are the safest place for kids to be.
“The numbers speak for themselves — your kids are safer in school,” said Adams, who takes office on Saturday.
“Thanks to testing, vaccinations and at-home testing kits we’ll keep it that way. We’re working closely with the de Blasio administration and we’ll be ready to bring students and staff back to the classroom on January 3rd. This is how we move our city forward.”
Many Queens parents have pushed for schools to remain open but there has also been a push from those who want a remote learning option.
“I’m delighted that our elected leaders are finally recognizing that we need to prioritize in-person schooling and the rare acknowledgement that remote learning was a failed experiment,” said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent and leader of the group Queens Parents United.
Hochul on Tuesday said, “We saw the failed experiment, despite the very best efforts of incredibly hardworking, passionate teachers who did their very best with remote teaching, and the parents who were just pulling their hair out at kitchen tables, trying to make sure that it worked successfully. Everybody did their part, but we also understand, as [the mayor] mentioned, schools are safe as a result of our joint mandates.”
Hahn agreed that schools have been safe, especially if protocols are followed. She said she was “bracing for the worst,” given the recent pushback on social media from teacher’s unions and their activists, and is glad to see a “test to stay” approach being implemented.
She would like to see an “expiration date” on the latest approach, however, including masking and surveillance testing.
“I think we know enough now where we can start to dial back some of these these measures,” she said.
The Situation Room, a multi-agency partnership between the DOE, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Test & Trace Corps, will increase its staff from 275 to 500 people.
Families and DOE staff can go to any city site to get tested or pick up at-home rapid tests.
Visit nyc.gov/covidtest, text “COVID TEST” to 855-48, or call 311 to find a testing site.
