On Friday, state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), right of center, attended graduation at PS 242, the Leonard P. Stavisky Early Childhood School. During the ceremony she presented the Leonard P. Stavisky Award to Weiya Zhou, center.
To her immediate left is her mother, Yan Qin Huang, and her father, Lide Zhou, is to the far right. At the far left is Principal Jill Pritchard.
The award is presented annually to a PS 242 student who demonstrates overall academic excellence; both it and the school are named for the late Queens assemblymember and state senator.
— Sophie Krichevsky
