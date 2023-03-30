An angel statue outside Fresh Meadows’ Holy Family Roman Catholic Church was smashed by three teenagers last Thursday night, the NYPD said.
Shortly after 11 p.m., three male teens approached the side of the church, located at 175-20 74 Ave. Security footage from the church shows two of the young men reaching over a fence and into the green space that lines the building. The two worked together to lift an angel statue out from behind the fence before placing it down on the blacktop.
One of them proceeded to carry it down the church driveway himself toward the third person in the video, who holds up his phone as if taping the incident. The teen then throws the statue onto the driveway, causing one of the angel’s wings and arms to break, before he and his friends leave the scene on foot.
The trio caused $500 in damage, the NYPD press office said.
Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct, said Monday that one person of interest had been identified at that point, though as of Wednesday morning, the NYPD press office said police are still looking for the perpetrators, and that there are no updates to the case.
The NYPD said the incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force. Chan said that is because the episode took place at a house of worship.
“We’re just making sure that these teens don’t do anything other than just this incident,” he said.
“Could they just be damaging every property? Possibly, but this happens to be a religious institution.”
Chan emphasized that, in his view, the perpetrators were just that: teenagers.
“Unfortunately, this is obviously a terrible incident,” he said. “These are young kids — I would say no more than 16 years old.”
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) shared that sentiment in condemning last week’s incident.
“The destruction of a sacred statue on the grounds of a Catholic Church during the holy season of Lent is a most egregious form of vandalism, in the face of which I am not inclined to be soft,” he said in a statement. “It is my hope that these vandals, as young as they appear to be on video, are apprehended and face serious consequences for their contemptible actions.
“The best lesson the law can teach these young vandals is that actions have consequences.”
Chan added that, to his knowledge, Holy Family has not been the subject of any similar incidents in recent years. He was unsure whether the Fresh Meadows church will be making any changes to its security procedures.
The Rev. Sean Suckiel, the pastor at Holy Family, did not return the Chronicle’s queries on the matter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
