Gov. Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority last Friday released more details about their congestion pricing proposal, just a week after the federal government approved hearings and public comment.
While nothing is finalized, sources have told the Chronicle that tolls will be in place by about April 2024.
And the state appears to have made several concessions that it appeared to resist in previous proposals.
Taxis, for example, would be charged only once per day under the new report. Low-income residents living in the tolled section of Manhattan could receive discounts after 10 trips. A proposed dollar-for-dollar tax credit for those drivers remains in place.
The state also now appears to be open to offering discounts or even some free trips during overnight hours to encourage operators such as professional truck drivers to enter the zone during off hours.
“This is a significant milestone, bringing us closer to a future where New Yorkers have cleaner air, better public transit and less traffic clogging our streets,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release on her official website. “This program is critical to New York City’s long-term success, ensuring our commuters and businesses are able to grow and thrive.”
The full report, including supporting documents, can be found on the MTA’s website at bit.ly/459nngk.
The aim is to raise $1 billion in revenue per year for the MTA; and to reduce the number of vehicles in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. The initial revenue will be used to leverage $15 billion in borrowing for MTA capital improvements.
“Congestion pricing means less traffic, safer streets, cleaner air, more economic opportunity, and better transit,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said in the Hochul press release.
The Traffic Mobility Review Board will, in the coming months, have hearings on the plan. The TMRB will set per-trip toll amounts, which are forecast to be between $9 and $23 for cars, and more for larger vehicles.
Mayor Adams also was calling the feds’ decision a win last week.
“This is about more than reducing traffic,” Adams said. “We’ll invest in our transit system and clean up the air in the most polluted communities. Building a stronger future means ensuring progress includes everyone, and we don’t push consequences into overlooked communities. This plan will serve all New Yorkers and won’t leave anyone behind.”
Some have said the plan potentially leaves plenty of people behind, as much of the traffic — and attendant air pollution — from Central and Lower Manhattan will not be eliminated as much as it will be diverted to northern Manhattan and the Bronx. Both have large neighborhoods that already suffer from conditions such as higher-than average asthma rates.
The MTA has acknowledged that, and in the proposal said it will fund measures to reduce pollution from existing sources as an offset. Those proposals include replacing diesel trucks and storage facilities at the Huntspoint Market; switching to all-electric buses at the Kingsbridge and Gun Hill Road bus depots in the Bronx, and planting more greenery in parks and near pollution sources.
Officials also are promising increased air monitoring, improved air filtration in school buildings and the funding of a asthma treatment site.
U.S. Rep Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) pronounced himself satisfied in Hochul’s press release.
“I’m proud to have successfully secured $155 million over five years in new investments to significantly reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, including the replacement of transport refrigeration units on diesel trucks, the construction of electric vehicle infrastructure, the development of school asthma programming, the renovation of local parks and green spaces, and the enhancement of air quality monitoring,” Torres said.
Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) is heading the opposition to the plan.
In a press release sent to the Chronicle, The Independent Drivers Guild, which represents more than 10,000 ride-share drivers, blasted the proposal as a double tax on top of fees that their drivers already pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.