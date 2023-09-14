State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) is keenly aware of issues plaguing his district.
“We feed off the complaints of our constituents,” he shared in a Sept. 7 sitdown interview with the Chronicle.
Every Friday, Addabbo and his chief of staff, Raimondo Graziano, hop in a car and drive around the district to observe potential issues and think of ideas for future events. “Sometimes you drive around and you discover the district in ways you haven’t seen before,” he said.
Addabbo, who voted against legalizing cannabis in New York State, has been a staunch adversary of the illegal pot shops popping up in the area.
Yes, even the one across the street from his district office in Woodhaven.
“Magic Pack,” he said when it was brought up, identifying the shop by name. “Not to single out Magic Pack, but sometimes we stand outside of the office to watch people go back and forth and say hello. And I watch who goes in and out of Magic Pack and I’ll see teenagers — age 16, 13. It’s a thorn in my side, and it’s on my radar.”
Another issue on his mind? E-bikes and mopeds. “They’ve really been on my radar since I got hit by one,” he quipped.
Addabbo was recently driving down Jamaica Avenue, near the McDonald’s by 92nd Street. “I was stopped at a red light, and when it turned green, I started to roll. I didn’t hit the gas, I wasn’t late for anything,” he said. “And then off the sidewalk comes this kid on a scooter. His eyes were bulging out of his head because he couldn’t control it, and he T-bones me, slams into my door, falls and sprawls out on the street on Jamaica Avenue.”
According to the state senator, the moped driver appeared to have broken his arm.
When Addabbo exited his car, he noticed the scooter had no plates. After the 102nd Precinct arrived, Addabbo pointed out the lack of plates to an officer and asked if he thought it was an illegal scooter, and the officer said, “Definitely. We’re going to take that.”
Except they didn’t get the chance.
“When the officer was turned around talking to his partner, another delivery guy — they’re like a pack — took the scooter and left with it,” Addabbo said.
It’s safe to say e-bike, moped and scooter legislation is certainly on Addabbo’s mind. “There’s about eight or so state pieces of legislation that are pending, all to do with scooters,” he said. “I’m reviewing them now to see which ones I didn’t co-sponsor, or which ones I can maybe carry in the Senate.” Addabbo believes that for the safety of pedestrians and drivers, e-bikes and scooters should be licensed.
“Somebody should have some way of identification where, God forbid, if there’s an issue, we can identify them. ... They shouldn’t be on the sidewalk, and they should have license plates. It’s about enforcement.”
Asked what could be done at the state level regarding the city’s ongoing migrant crisis, Addabbo said, “I give credit to any elected official who claims they have a way to address this issue.” He shared that he wrote a letter to the governor and mayor with suggestions.
“But the legislative means to address this issue is probably not the way to go,” he said, saying it would not be the most timely process. “The most immediate way to resolve the migrant and asylum security issue is through the president of the United States.”
Addabbo continued, “We need to hit the pause button on the sanctuary city, sanctuary state status. We are at the breaking point.” He also suggested that the president could “tell the governor who’s sending them here from Texas to keep his own. I’m not the political guy. I don’t like playing politics. But the bottom line is these are human beings being used for political purposes.” He believes migrants should be vetted in their intake state and the federal government can step in from there. “Certainly, if every state just did what they were supposed to do, we would not be in this position,” he said.
Asked if his cockloft fire-prevention bill, S1615, which would provide a tax credit to homeowners who close off the open attic spaces on top of attached houses, would pass this year, Addabbo replied, “Every year, I hold my breath that no one gets killed with these cockloft things,” and said he remains optimistic.
Regarding bill S2022, which would require waste to be covered by a hard tarp when transported by rail, Addabbo said he got a call about two weeks ago that it had arrived at Gov. Hochul’s desk and is awaiting her signature.
Asked about the latest on new casinos, Addabbo, the chair of the state Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, shared that hopefully in November, the committee should be seeing proposal submissions. He also commented on a time frame for the closing of Aqueduct Race Track, which he said has approximately 18 to 24 months left, on the condition that Belmont Park is fully operating on time.
Addabbo mentioned that once Aqueduct is closed, there will be 200 acres of free land. “I had senators from Manhattan and otherwise saying it should be all housing. But I don’t think it’s fair that a senator from Manhattan tells us in Queens what we need. We know we need housing, but we’d also like jobs and other amenities.”
On utility hikes, Addabbo said, “Con Ed raises the rates, and I call my contact going, ‘What are you doing? Your bills are already hard to read.’ The different reasons are rising costs of labor, service and getting power to give to our residents. To Con Ed, it’s a valid, rock-solid reason. But I have to explain it to my constituents, though. You think they care what Con Ed has to pay to provide the service? They just want to know when they flick up the switch, light goes on. They don’t want to pay a lot for it.”
On Rikers Island, Addabbo said, “If it’s broke, fix it. Don’t spread the pain. [The cost of closing Rikers] is not the same as when it was first proposed. It’s grown exponentially. ... So you’re going to spread not only the pain, you’re going to spread the cost? It’s ridiculous.”
Asked if his views align with the current Democratic Party, or if those of progressives do, Addabbo said, “I do what I do. I can’t speak for any of my other colleagues. ... I’m not going to change. I am who I am and I do what I believe in. The Democratic Party has certainly changed, as the Republican Party did in ’90s.”
He explained that throughout his tenure in politics, he has witnessed multiple shifts to left and right. “Right now, it’s shifting to the left. And until we’ve had enough of daylight shootings and issues like scooters and enforcement, it’s going to be that way for a little bit.”
Asked what the biggest challenge in having a new district is, Addabbo replied, “None. I don’t like losing Rockaway, Broad Channel or most of Howard Beach,” he said. “But I gained back Richmond Hill, an area I had in City Council. ... I don’t like that [redistricting] split up so many communities.”
He mentioned some of his previous constituents do not realize he is no longer their state senator, but when contacted, he tries to help regardless. “And if I can’t help, I’ll call someone who can,” he said.
