The beginning of the state’s ban on most retail plastic bags finally arrived last Sunday, even if enforcement against stores won’t begin until April Fool’s Day.
And after all the hullabaloo, shoppers have started bringing their own bags, stores are charging a nickel per paper bag for those who don’t and merchants and bag manufacturers are in court looking to get the law overturned.
The ban does not apply to bags used for things like takeout food; unpackaged meat, fish and produce; newspapers and dry-cleaned clothing.
Residents speaking with the Chronicle were taking the new law in stride.
Alison Pascuzzi of Richmond Hill had forgotten the kickoff when she went into a CVS store in Middle Village before emerging with a paper bag. She had only one complaint.
“They told me [about the bag charge] after I paid,” she said. “I know it’s better for the environment.”
Down Metropolitan Avenue at a C-Town supermarket Jennifer Sutera also had her purchases in paper.
“I forgot to bring my [reusable] bags,” she said.
One man who did not give his name came out of C-Town with three bottles of water and juice and no bag whatsoever.
“If it’s good for the environment, it’s good,” he said.
Helen Varela of Briarwood was unabashedly prepared Tuesday morning upon arrival at the Target department store on Austin Street in Forest Hills, bringing a combination cart and heavy-duty floral print bag.
Varela told the Chronicle she had just one concern when loading items into the bag.
“I was worried they might think I was shoplifiting,” she said.
Customers using SNAP or WIC benefits — food and nutritional assistance programs for low-income residents — are exempt from any bag charges.
March 1 had been a few years in coming for New York City residents.
The aim of the ban is to have residents bring their own reusable bags, whether they be made of cloth, heavy-duty plastic or something in between, thus eliminating as much as possible the thin plastic-film bags that get stuck in trees, storm drains and landfills.
Proponents have said the ban could save the city more than $12 million per year in bag disposal costs.
The City Council had passed a 5-cent fee on bags that was set to go into effect in February 2017 before Gov. Cuomo and the state Legislature intervened, Cuomo creating a task force to examine a statewide ban. The new law was passed as part of last year’s state budget.
“But the idea there wasn’t to be punitive,” said Melissa DeRosa, secretary and top aide to Cuomo, in a quote from a recent press conference provided by the Department of Environmental Conservation. “It’s to transform how we’re actually using the bags in shopping areas, in grocery stores, et cetera. So, they’re allowing a grace period for people to ramp up. The idea isn’t to run out on day one and start smacking people with fees. It’s an education effort. We’re trying to help people transition and do it responsibly.”
The DEC said some of the money collected from the 5-cent fee is to be used for the purpose of purchasing and distributing reusable bags, with priority given to distribution to low- and fixed-income communities.
The DEC also said it is distributing more than 270,000 reusable bags, with a focus on low- and moderate-income communities.
Its outreach campaign includes TV and radio placements, ads on YouTube targeting New Yorkers, boosted social media placements, a Google ad campaign and video promotions at New York State Thruway rest stops and Department of Motor Vehicles locations.
More outreach initiatives are anticipated over the next few months.
But the bag ban still is the subject of a lawsuit filed Feb. 28 by plaintiffs that include Poly-Pk Industries, which manufactures plastic bags, and the Bodega and Small Business Association.
Cuomo, the state DEC and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos are named as defendants in the 20-page complaint.
“We have repeatedly asked the state to adopt a compromise that would prevent the chaos and inconvenience we are now seeing,” said Matt Seaholm, executive director of the American Recyclable Plastic Alliance, in a statement provided to the Chronicle.
“But DEC officials refused to heed the calls for a solution that is already in place in localities across New York, and instead went to the other extreme — exceeding their authority by issuing regulations that go much further than what the statute lays out. On this much, the industry and the environmental community agree.”
Among the charges contained in the complaint is that the bag ban law both requires and prohibits the distribution of certain classes of reusable bags.
The DEC, for its part, said in a statement to the Chronicle that it is pleased that the court in Albany did not issue a temporary restraining order against implementation of the law.
Albany Supreme Court Justice L. Michael Mackey ordered the defendants to file paperwork in response to a call for a preliminary injunction against the bag ban on March 24.
