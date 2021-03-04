In the wake of the first 2021 Gov. Cuomo scandal, state legislators are looking to strip the governor of his emergency powers and provide more oversight in nursing homes.
Senate and Assembly leaders introduced a bill March 2 after agreeing that it is time for Cuomo’s temporary emergency powers, which were granted last year to manage the pandemic, to end earlier than their original April 30 expiration date.
The next day, Cuomo announced he would be extending his executive powers indefinitely.
“[The pandemic’s] not going to end by April 30, so we’re going to extend the emergency powers to the point when the federal government calls an end to the pandemic,” he said during his March 3 press conference. “We have more time in this situation by and large.”
If the bill to strip Cuomo’s executive powers passes the two chambers, Cuomo could veto the measure. However, Democrats hold a veto-proof supermajority in each chamber and could override his rejection with enough support and Republicans largely oppose him already.
Discussions on revoking the governor’s superauthority were ignited after state Attorney General Letitia James released a Jan. 28 investigative report exposing the Department of Health for excluding the number of nursing home deaths that took place after residents were transferred to hospitals from the homes. The true death toll was 50 percent higher than what the state had revealed, according to the investigation.
On Feb. 22, the state Senate passed sweeping legislation designed to better support nursing home residents. It contained 11 bills, some of which place additional requirements inside the facilities, such as spending at least 70 percent of revenue on direct patient care; disclosing in writing to potential residents and their family members the website where a list of violations and other actions taken against the facility can be found; and more.
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing), a longtime nursing home advocate who has held Cuomo’s feet to the fire, is the sponsor of his chamber’s version of a law to include quality improvement committees and require a focus on infection control in their quality assurance plans. The committees would meet at least once every six months to evaluate inspection findings and to ensure facilities are in compliance with all policies.
Kim has also called for a congressional oversight hearing on the nursing home crisis, as well as repealing a budget provision by Cuomo that gave care providers immunity from liability for “any harm or damages” sustained as a result of providing healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic, unless the act was intentional or negligent.
“We have reached an inflection point,” Kim said at a Feb. 24 rally to hold Cuomo accountable. “The public is demanding to see who is on the side of the 15,000 dead nursing home residents and who is on the side of special interest groups.”
The package also targets the DOH by directing the agency to establish and implement an infection control inspection audit and checklist for residential care facilities; to record Covid-19 deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals to be recorded as a “nursing home” death; to update and share data it receives with hospitals and nursing homes on communicable diseases; and more.
