The New York State Assembly on Feb. 16 passed Assemblyman Ed Braunstein’s (D-Bayside) bill to require New York City agencies to notify state legislators and community boards prior to the beginning of city-orchestrated construction projects and the like.
Though city councilmembers are informed of city projects cropping up in their districts before the fact, as are borough presidents, state lawmakers are not and community boards are only sometimes told.
“Expanding vital internal communications to include state electeds would better equip officials to deliver accurate and timely information to their constituents, and would help to ensure that the local community has a voice in the public planning process,” Braunstein said in a prepared statement.
If the bill (A355A/S4013A) passes the state Senate and is signed by Gov. Hochul, the legislation would help mitigate the often complicated relationship between city and state jurisdictions.
Community boards in particular tend to find themselves in that crossfire. For that reason, Flushing-area CB 7 Chair Gene Kelty said he is in favor of the bill and its inclusion of community boards.
“Community Boards were developed for supervising services from the City to their Districts as well as Planning for their areas,” Kelty said in a prepared statement. “This bill will help the Boards in accomplishing its primary purpose.”
Equally enthusiastic was Joe Marziliano, Northeast Queens’ Community Board 11’s district manager.
“This bill allows for the Board and residents to have more lead time to be able to plan accordingly for community based projects like utility work,” he said in prepared remarks. “This is an initiative that solves many complaints we have received for a long time, and the Board is happy to be able to facilitate more information directly to the public moving forward.”
Braunstein himself is no stranger to the need for clearer communication on city projects. He was inspired to propose the legislation after navigating the city’s 2018 sewer and water main upgrades in Bayside and Flushing.
“It took us a little bit to find out exactly what was going on, and what the plans were,” he told the Chronicle. “Our office felt that it would be better for all parties involved if we would have been given advance notice about this project so we could offer feedback and also respond to our constituents.”
The bill takes long-term repair projects into account, as well — it requires that utilities like Con Ed and National Grid provide the area’s state officials, along with the councilmember and community board, with notice. The same is also true of film projects, which Braunstein says occur in Bayside fairly often. Additionally, the bill calls for state elected officials to be told of road closures, pedestrian plaza designations and work affecting bike lanes, among other scenarios.
Though the Assembly’s passage of the legislation is a significant step, Braunstein’s bill is not out of the woods just yet. The bill still needs the green light from the Senate before heading to Gov. Hochul’s desk. At this point, the Senate version, which is sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D- St. Albans), is still in committee.
“I welcome Assembly passage of A355A and I am still actively working with colleagues to pass S4013A,” Comrie said in a statement to the Chronicle. “I aim for passage in April after the budget.”
Hochul’s office said the governor would review the legislation if it passes both houses.
On top of those steps, Braunstein noted that this particular bill has the added hurdle of working with the city to make it happen. He did not, however, seem too concerned.
“The previous administration was on board, and we are hopeful that the Adams administration will also support the efforts of the bill,” Suzanne Monteverdi, Braunstein’s communications director, told the Chronicle.
