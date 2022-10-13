State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblymembers Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) are calling for the addition of another precinct in Northern Queens.
In addition to nearly all of Flushing, extending several blocks south of Kissena Park, the 109th Precinct covers College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace. The lawmakers have recommended that the latter three be given their own command.
“Given their close proximity to the busy Downtown Flushing area where the 109th Precinct is located, the residents of the College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace neighborhoods often feel neglected when it comes to police presence,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “This is exacerbated by the recent increase in crime in the area.”
Specifically, the legislators propose that the new precinct be housed at the NYPD Police Academy in College Point, which opened in late 2015. They also pointed out that using the Police Academy would be cost-effective, as it would not require building a new precinct.
Asked about what space within the academy could be used, Stavisky said that has yet to be determined, as she and her colleagues have not heard back from Sewell yet. The NYPD did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for a comment from Sewell on the matter.
As Stavisky reminded the Chronicle, the idea to operate a new precinct out of the academy is hardly a new one. Al Centola, president and founding member of the We Love Whitestone civic association, has advocated for the idea since the new academy opened.
“Flushing is definitely a much busier location — they get anywhere from 100 to 200,000 people a day through the transport hub of the trains and the buses — we always understood that,” Centola said. “But now, with everything that’s going on in the 109th Precinct ... and the way things are in the city right now, our community has also been affected.”
Crime is up this year in the 109th. At press time Wednesday, grand larceny incidents increased by 114.2 percent from last year, year to date. During that same period, robbery increased by 104.5 percent and rape cases by 70.8 percent.
Though the 109th, as it stands, covers a lot of ground, the proposed area for an additional precinct is somewhat small. Asked whether she believes there would be enough crime to warrant another precinct, Stavisky said, “I hope not.”
“I hope that crime goes down, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” she added. Noting her belief that improving the education system, the economy and creating more jobs will help crime rates level off, she said, “Even leveled off, it seems to me that there’s a need for more localized policing.”
Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) supports having an additional precinct in the area. “She is in talks with the Mayor’s Office ... about it to gauge feasibility,” Nicole Kiprilov, Paladino’s chief of staff, wrote in a message to the Chronicle. “For now, she is concentrating on getting additional police officers to help lift the burden off the already short-staffed precincts.”
Stavisky was not concerned about staffing a new precinct, and pointed to the upcoming 116th Precinct, which will split up the 105th, as an example. “We’re following the precedent, we’re going to move forward, and I think everybody ought to be together on this particular issue,” she said.
To Centola, the staffing shortage in the NYPD is key to understanding the need for another precinct. “Not only is that a concern, that’s the issue that’s exasperating the problem in the 109,” he said. “It’s the responsibility of the city to get that precinct staffed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.