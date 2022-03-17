Assemblymembers Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Gina L. Sillitti (D-Long Island) and Jessica González-Rojas (D-Jackson Heights), along with state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), gathered at the corner of Peck Avenue and Kissena Boulevard Friday morning to call for the Assembly’s $50 million-worth of funding for Hurricane Ida relief to be included in the state budget. The site is just across the street from the home of three of the borough’s 11 residents who lost their lives to the flooding.
Specifically, the funds would assist homeowners whose properties were damaged during September’s storm.
“New Yorkers are still navigating the aftermath of the devastating storm, and need more financial resources, as they rebuild — not just their lives — their homes and their families,” Rozic said.
Gov. Hochul shared her own state budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year at the State of the State in January. The Legislature, however, just shared its own proposals on Monday. While both the Assembly and Senate versions include the Ida relief, that does not guarantee that it will stay in the final version come April 1 — hence the lawmakers’ calls for the governor to include the $50 million.
“We are going to continue this push into the final state budget, hoping that both leadership and the governor hear our pleas and our calls to help homeowners, and help them now,” Rozic said Friday.
González-Rojas recalled surveying her district with President Biden shortly after the storm.
“We went down alleyways in East Elmhurst, where we saw house after house after house destroyed. We saw cars overturned, we saw the insides of people’s homes that were completely flooded,” she said. “In Woodside as well, we saw a low-lying area that was totally destroyed — literally, a vehicle ended up on top of a fire hydrant and was stuck there because ... the water had risen so high.”
Liu, the lone state senator at the press conference, made clear that his Senate colleagues are on board with the proposal: “These assemblymembers and we in the Senate are looking to continue this fund to help sustain these families, their losses.”
The lawmakers were adamant that, although the Federal Emergency Management Agency had provided some relief for their constituents, it was not nearly enough.
“They have been to FEMA, they’ve been to the insurance companies, they’ve been run through the gauntlet. And in many cases, they came up with absolutely zilch — nothing,” Liu said. “In other cases where they were able to get some recovery, it was a fraction of the actual losses that they suffered.”
Recognizing that, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) told the Chronicle Monday that she is seeking out additional FEMA funding for Ida relief, and was pleased by her Albany colleagues’ efforts.
State funding of the sort is not without precedent; following the flooding of Lake Ontario in 2017, the state created a disaster relief fund not unlike the one being proposed now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.