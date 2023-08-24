Three recent deaths in the tri-state area — one of which was in Suffolk County — related to a rare bacteria found in saltwater environments has sparked some concern from Queens residents, who spend time at Long Island beaches or along bodies of water in the borough.
The bacteria, known as Vibrio vulnificus, is found in saltwater bodies and adjacent coastal areas. Infection can cause a range of symptoms of varying severity, including skin breakdown, ulcers, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, chills, ear infections and potentially sepsis and life-threatening wound infections, according to the New York State Department of Health.
The infection is generally contracted by eating raw shellfish or swimming in brackish water or saltwater with an open wound. People with liver disease, cancer or weakened immune systems are at higher risk.
It’s not yet clear whether the deceased Suffolk County resident encountered the bacteria in New York waters or elsewhere. The other two deaths were in Connecticut.
V. vulnificus is naturally occurring, said a spokesperson for the Billion Oyster Project, a group working to restore the oyster population that once called New York Harbor home in hopes of fostering biodiversity and improving water quality. The Center for Disease Control notes that it’s much more common in the warmer months, roughly from May to October, and that approximately 80,000 Americans will be infected each year (only about 100 die annually).
What makes the latest outbreak unusual, however, is its northern location: According to College Point resident James Cervino, a visiting scientist and faculty member at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the bacteria has historically been found in waters much closer to the equator, like the Caribbean. But with rising ocean temperatures due to climate change, that is no longer the case.
Cervino, a marine biologist by trade, has done extensive research on the effect of rising temperatures on vibrios closely related to the vulnificus strand. “These vibrios respond and become toxic in warm temperatures,” he said. “Their genes have switches to release toxins when it gets too hot.” Those toxins can be infectious to coral, humans and shellfish, Cervino explained.
“It’s all related to global climate change,” he added later.
A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygeine said no cases of the infection have been reported in the five boroughs, but that the agency is continuing to monitor the situation.
While the department recommended that people with open wounds avoid swimming in the ocean, Cervino said that smaller, stiller bodies of water, like bays, might be more of a concern.
“Jones Beach with its high Jones Beach waves is probably not going to have a lot [of vibrios],” he said. “But Oyster Bay — all these bays — where you have closed inlets, not a lot of circulation and a lot of hosts like shellfish ... they’re more prone to hang out there.”
When it comes to eating shellfish, Cervino said well-cooked shrimp and oysters should still be safe to consume, as did the state DOH. Still, Cervino said he’s steering clear for now.
