Flushing Town Hall will be administering more than $100,000 worth of grants to Queens-based artists this fall.
Funded by the state Council on the Arts, the “Statewide Community Regrants” program is intended to support artists and organizations in every county across New York. The program was formerly known as the “Decentralization” program.
Grants will be open to Queens-based artists and community organizations to hold public arts and culture programs in the borough throughout 2022 in order to enrich and enliven the community.
Flushing Town Hall will release grant guidelines and applications Monday, Oct. 4, and will hold information sessions and grantwriting workshops for prospective applicants throughout the fall. The information will be posted to flushingtownhall.org/artist-services.
Individual artists and organizations with questions or who are interested in learning more are invited to reach out to Flushing Town Hall’s Director of Arts Services Dan Bamba at dbamba@flushingtownhall.org.
