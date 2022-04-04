State Democrats earned a legal victory on Monday morning as an appellate court granted a stay on Thursday’s Steuben County ruling that the recently enacted legislative lines were “unconstitutionally drawn,” effectively pressing pause on the lower court’s attempt to throw out the redistricting plan.
Though the stay is temporary, it provides some level of certainty for candidates in the upcoming election cycle: The year’s political calendar — and thus this week’s petitioning deadline as well as the June primaries — will remain in place.
But the goal is still a permanent stay, which Democrats will vie for in a hearing on Thursday. In last week’s ruling, Acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister of Steuben County had said that the 2022 congressional, state Senate and Assembly district maps could not be used for this year’s elections, leaving some campaigns in limbo as they did not know whether they were still eligible to run in the newly drawn districts. If a permanent stay is awarded, however, that would allow for the maps to be used in this year’s races. Although Republicans could challenge that, too, since, as McAllister’s ruling last week details, drawing new maps now — which McAllister said lawmakers would need to do by April 11 — would already cause the primary to be pushed back significantly, whether a ruling in their favor would come in time to have an effect on this year’s cycle is an open question.
The lines in question are the culmination of a drawn-out redistricting process following the 2020 Census. For the first time in its history, the state had given an Independent Redistricting Committee the task of drawing the lines; when the committee failed to reach an agreement, at the end of January, the Democrat-controlled Legislature took up the mantle as it had in years past.
Soon after that, Republicans filed a lawsuit challenging the lines, as many anticipated. Asked about a possible challenge at the time, state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), who has been on the front lines of the redistricting fight, told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer, “When the time comes, we’re confident we’ll make our case to the court and be successful.”
True to their word, the Senate majority said soon after news of McAllister’s ruling broke that they would challenge it. “This is one step in the process. We always knew this case would be decided by the appellate courts,” Senate Majority Conference spokesperson Mike Murphy said in a statement to the Chronicle. “We are appealing this decision and expect this decision will be stayed as the appeal process proceeds.”
Later Thursday evening, Gov. Hochul and state Attorney General Tish James issued a one-line, joint statement on the matter: “We intend to appeal this decision.”
