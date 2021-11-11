Gov. Hochul on Monday signed two new anti-robocall bills into law, the latest in a series of state and federal attempts to rein in telemarketers and scammers through legislation.
One bill requires phone carriers to adopt systems to authenticate calls and prevent spoofing, according to media reports. It codifies into state law a federal rule already in effect. “Under the standards, networks are able to validate the source of phone calls, allowing providers to block obviously fraudulent numbers or warn of potential spam,” Gothamist reported.
The second bill gives the Public Service Commission authority to oversee compliance with the protocols.
“New Yorkers are fed up with annoying, predatory robocalls, and we’re taking action to stop them,” Hochul said in a prepared statement. “This legislation will enable telecom companies to prevent these calls from coming in in the first place, as well as empower our state government to ensure that voice service providers are validating who is making these calls so enforcement action can be taken against bad actors.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
