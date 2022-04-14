Gov. Hochul could be said to be living in what philosophers call “interesting times.”
Last-minute negotiations with the state Legislature yielded her some compromises on bail and Raise the Age reform that did not leave Mayor Adams completely happy and angered Albany’s progressives.
The $220 billion budget — signed a week overdue — also got her public funding for a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills but added $4 billion in extra spending to her first proposal, one that critics already had said was courting fiscal trouble over the long term.
Then on Tuesday, the FBI arrested now-former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, eight months ago her handpicked second-in-command, on federal corruption charges.
On crime, the document expanded criteria under which some suspects, such as repeat offenders or those accused of using firearms, can be arrested rather than just be given desk appearance tickets. It also broadens a judge’s ability to hold a suspect on bail, though it does not allow a judge to consider a suspect’s potential danger to the community, a power Adams has pushed for and one judges have in every other state in the country.
The progressives did tend to like increased funding for mental healthcare, community-based violence intervention and new laws making it far easier to crack down on gun traffickers.
“By putting an end to the trafficking of illegal guns, protecting victims of hate crimes and domestic violence, stopping the cycle of repeat offenders, and investing in our mental health infrastructure, we are proving that justice and public safety are not mutually exclusive,” Hochul said in a statement from her office.
Adams last week, in his own statement just before a deal was finalized, gave it mixed reviews. He said there will be funding for much of his “People’s Plan for New York,” but hoped other things will be addressed before the legislative session ends in June.
“This means millions will go directly into the pockets of working-class New Yorkers through an enhanced Earned Income Tax Credit, there will be historic funding for families to pay for childcare, and tax incentives to create thousands of new childcare seats,” Adams said. “ ... These investments will make a meaningful difference for the people in our city who need it the most.
“While I commend the Legislature and the governor for making some progress on public safety, it is also evident that a good deal more work will be needed on this issue, as well as on mayoral accountability, housing, and other city priorities in the ongoing legislative session, which is only half over.”
Every member of the Queens delegation to the state Senate voted for the budget. Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said in a press release that he approved of the new public safety measures.
“When it comes to the safety of New Yorkers, modifying components of bail reform was necessary in order to improve the safety and well-being of our communities,” Addabbo said. “These reforms will protect victims of hate crimes and domestic violence, end the trafficking of illegal guns, appropriately deal with repeat offenders, and improve investments in mental health programs.”
Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) took a decidedly different view in a statement on Twitter. She voted no.
“I am disappointed in the governor’s politically motivated campaign to roll back criminal justice reforms, criminalize people with mental health issues, and exclude undocumented New Yorkers across programs,” she wrote. “We could have done more to care for our workers, children, and families.”
Assemblyman Zorhan Mamdani (D-Astoria) also voted against the budget, citing on Twitter his disappointment at levels of funding for the City University of New York.
“I vote no bc those fighting for a #NewDeal4CUNY deserve more & so that’s what we’ll come back for,” he wrote.
The budget allocates $90 million to help the state’s district attorneys comply with stringent discovery regulations passed in 2019, regulations that led to criminal cases being dismissed across the state because there was not the personnel to meet far shortened deadlines for turning over evidence.
The law now also allows prosecutors more time to turn over all evidence to the defense provided DAs have substantially complied in good faith to share important evidence in the state’s possession in a timely manor.
Washington County DA J. Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, praised the changes in a statement.
“Today’s budget continues to recognize that New York State’s current bail statute ignores the risk that certain defendants pose to public safety by expanding the real life factors judges will be able to consider when addressing bail,” he said. Jordan said DAs have been seeking the funding for three years.
“The number of documents and the amount of electronic discovery and body worn camera footage is far greater than before those changes, and the cost of compliance was left to the individual counties.”
Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents NYPD officers, called the changes “window dressing” in a press release, saying Hochul and legislative leaders’ aim “is to make New Yorkers ‘feel safer,’ not provide real public safety ... If New York’s leaders won’t get serious about public safety, hopefully New York voters will.”
On the financial implications, Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, said in a press release that the agreement does not appear to balance priorities between relief and recovery now and protecting against future economic downturns.
Rein also said a gas tax holiday and property tax rebates “are not well-targeted relief programs.”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, praised an extension of the state’s “Drinks to Go” regulations adopted as an emergency measure during the pandemic.
“The popular policy’s return to the Empire State will serve as an important lifeline to countless restaurants in all corners of the state and allow New Yorkers to once again have wine delivered to their front door or to pick up a margarita with their takeout food from their favorite restaurants,” Rigie said.
Food is the key, as Hochul said “substantial” food such as sandwiches, soup or other fare must be sold along with alcohol.
The deal also will permit three casino licenses for the New York City region. It also keeps in place a cap on charter schools.
“It’s disappointing that Albany chose to lift the cap on casinos, but not charter schools,” said Eva Moskowitz, founder of Success Academy Charter Schools.
“At a time when so many poor children of color are burdened with massive learning loss and families are fleeing the city in search of better schools, this is an astonishing omission.”
