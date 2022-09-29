The Museum of the Moving Image won’t be the only place you can see the stars in Astoria.
Just a few Earth years from now, youngsters will be able to check out the heavens in a new planetarium planned for the Variety Boys & Girls Club. State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), the deputy majority leader, announced last Friday that Albany has allocated $1 million toward the project.
That’s about one dollar for every 100,000 stars estimated to shine in our own Milky Way galaxy — one hundred billion of them. But it’s a noteworthy chunk of money here on Earth, even for a building project in New York City at a time of high inflation.
Projected to open in 2026, the planetarium is expected to serve 8,000 to 10,000 young people every year.
Gianaris made the announcement with Variety Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Costa Constantinides and Amy Kaminski of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration also orbiting the lectern.
“If we want our kids to reach for the stars, they must see them first,” Gianaris said. “This project will make science more accessible to the children of our neighborhoods and open their minds to exciting new possibilities for their futures. With this first-of-its-kind planetarium, Queens will not only be the world’s borough but the universe’s.”
The planetarium will be part of the club’s new five-story facility at 21-12 30 Road. Constantinides said it will help in “training the scientists of the 21st century for the challenges of the 21st century.”
“A planetarium is a ticket to building curiosity and knowledge, and these are the real keys to success in STEM fields,” said Kaminski, the program executive for prizes, challenges and crowdsourcing at the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters.
