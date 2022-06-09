Starbucks employees at the Astoria Boulevard location were officially recognized as unionized on Monday after winning their certification election by a unanimous vote, making it the first store to do so in Queens.
Brandi Alduk, an organizer and barista at the Astoria Boulevard location, was ecstatic.
“I’m very happy,” she told the Chronicle. “I mean, I knew it was going to happen — I was very confident in my store’s view and the fact that I knew everyone was very steadfast in their belief of a union.”
The workers’ victory comes about two and a half months after the employees — or “partners,” as Starbucks calls them — filed a petition to unionize, and comes among a number of efforts to do so across the country after a Buffalo location successfully did so in December.
But the win also comes at the heels of a monumental loss for the wider Starbucks unionization effort: Earlier this week, the chain announced that it intends to close one of its Ithaca, NY, locations — two months after the store voted to unionize. An unfair labor practice allegation has since been filed against the company.
That is not the only tactic Starbucks is said to have used recently; Alduk said that employees recently received a message from CEO Howard Schultz saying that stores that are unionized or have filed to unionize will not be eligible for a raise coming in the fall.
And while Alduk said Monday’s recognition is a massive step forward, she was clear that it is just that — a step.
“This is just the beginning,” she told the Chronicle. “We still have a whole — probably more than — a year of bargaining with Starbucks to go forward with this.”
Indeed, bargaining for a union contract has been known to take time, sometimes years. Alduk said she is getting some training in the process in order to prepare.
Though numerous Starbucks locations across the country have recognized unions at this point, Alduk said that to her knowledge, none of the stores trying to join Workers United — the union the Astoria Boulevard partners are with — have done so.
“Starbucks hasn’t been the most open to getting everyone at the bargaining table as fast as possible,” she said. “Their attorneys have this habit of delaying the process.”
Once there, Alduk told the Chronicle, the partners from the Astoria Boulevard location intend to push for higher wages, better healthcare coverage and transparency regarding staffing.
“Starbucks has this formula that they use to calculate how many people are scheduled on the floor — dependent on how many customers you achieve, and stuff like that,” she said. “We would like to see what that formula actually takes into account and how they calculate our staffing.”
On the topic of staffing, Alduk said that often, when one employee calls in sick, that shift is not filled.
“The rest of the partners end up running around like chickens with their heads cut off trying to supplement the lack of work,” she told the Chronicle.
The partners are holding a celebratory rally at Ralph DeMarco Park this Friday at 7 p.m. Alduk said support there could go a long way: “Hopefully that will spur more people to vote from their store, and vote ‘yes.’”
