Just in time for Independence Day, Howard Beach regained one of its most prominent flags.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic and the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach partnered to repair the flagpole next to the “Welcome to Howard Beach” sign at the intersection of Cross Bay Bouelvard and the Belt Parkway off-ramp and let that banner wave.
On Sunday, the two clubs unveiled the new flag and enlisted the help of a Marine Corps colour guard to hoist it to the top of the pole. Corporal William Vallely of the Sixth Communication Battalion led the ceremony.
The flagpole on the plot had been broken and lacking an American flag since before the pandemic, according to Phyllis Inserillo of the HBLC. The Howard Beach Kiwanis spearheaded the effort starting only days before July 4 to make sure that there would be a functioning pole and flag to fly on the holiday.
With July 4 approaching Charles Butera, of the Kiwanis club, called a flag repair person, and the two organizations teamed up to fund the repair effort. The Howard Beach Civic Forum originally put up the flagpole in 1996 as part of the state’s Adopt-A-Highway Program. When the HBLC formed and took over from the civic forum, they also took on the responsibility of maintaining the flag.
“We will be forever grateful for your intervention to make sure a flag goes on this pole,” said Joann Ariola, president of the HBLC.
