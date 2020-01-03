Standing up for man’s best friend

“They asked me to carry her out of the shelter. They told me she was from a puppy mill and she wasn’t too good on the leash, so they said you’re probably better off carrying her to the car, which I did. I got her home, put her on the floor and she just dragged her hind legs under my kitchen table and didn’t come out for four days.”

Kim Caruana of Maspeth described the day she rescued her first dog, a Pekingese named Lita. Caruana had vaguely known that puppy mills were abusive toward their animals, but witnessing Lita’s pain and suffering woke her up to the extensive trauma and terror.

“I pulled my spare mattress onto my floor and slept with her on my kitchen floor for four nights and on the fourth night in the middle of the night she crawled over to me ... I thought I unknowingly adopted a paralyzed dog, but she just never learned how to walk because she spent her four years of life in a cage.”

Caruana, with Lita’s ashes in a locket around her neck and paw print tattooed above her heart, was inspired to become an adamant animal rights activist and an Our Best Friends Rescue center volunteer with a goal to put an end to the mills that mass produce companion animals.

The Puppy Mill Project defines a puppy mill as a breeding operation that breeds dogs for profit, prioritizing financial gain over the health or well-being of the dogs. The Humane Society estimates there are 10,000 licensed and unlicensed puppy mills in the U.S. which produce and sell over 2 million dogs each year.

“They just see dollar signs,” said Caruana. “They don’t give a s--t about these dogs, their well-being, what’s going to happen to them, what they’re enduring.”

Caruana calls Lita a “puppy mill survivor.” As a result of small living quarters and food portions and nonstop pregnancies, Lita suffered dry eye, had five rotten teeth pulled and eventually died of congestive heart failure. Despite her many health problems and trauma, Lita is one of the lucky ones — she learned how to run and play, and lived another eight years after her rescue, a feat many mill survivors don’t accomplish.

“When dogs are pulled from mills, their lifespan is usually cut in half because of the conditions they endure,” said Caruana.

Caruana’s fellow activist, Phyllis Taiano, has her own nonprofit organization, For Paws Sake, that frequently puts rescue animals in her care until she can find them a safe and caring home.

Taiano connects with all the rescued dogs she has fostered over the years, but a shih tzu named Shannon who stayed with her for seven months holds a special place in her heart.

“She was the ugliest dog I’ve ever rescued in my life, but her personality just outshined,” Taiano, of Middle Village, reminisced as she held the collar Shannon wore when she was rescued. “This is the ID she came with. As you can see, they don’t have names, they were given numbers. They’re not pets.”

Like Lita, Shannon didn’t know how to walk. She didn’t know what grass was or how to eat from a bowl. Taiano had to throw Shannon’s meals on the floor to entice her to eat.

“The puppy mills are just deceiving the public and they’re pushing very sick dogs into the public’s hands that ultimately fall into the shelter system and are euthanized,” said Taiano, who explained that the public often unknowingly purchases mill pets under the guise of buying from a reputable breeder. Pet stores aren’t legally obligated to disclose where the animals come from, and Taiano says that more often or not, they come from mills.

Caruana and Taiano, along with other animal rights activist organizations and rescue centers across the state, have been pushing for the passage of a bill designed to put to bed the inhuman treatment of dogs, cats and rabbits at for-profit mills in New York State.

“We want to shut puppy mills down and the only way to do that is to ban the store from selling dogs that come from there,” said Caruana.

The bill, “an act to amend the agriculture and markets law and the general business law, in relation to the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits,” has received support from both the state Senate and Assembly. Known as S4234A in the Senate and as A6298A in the Assembly, the bill seeks to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats by retail pet shops and to authorize collaboration with entities to provide space to showcase cats or dogs owned by certain entities for the purpose of adoption. In the Assmembly, it has been before the Committee on Agriculture since March, being amended once in June.

Assemblymember Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) is one of 26 Assembly sponsors, and has been a supporter of passing such a bill since his early days in office, as well as a lifelong animal lover.

“There are many reports all throughout the USA about large- scale mills that have an abundance of animals that they don’t take care of,” said Barnwell. “They sell these animals that have problems to unaware people ... They’re kept in horrible conditions, it’s as simple as that.”

The Senate bill has simultaneously been before the Senate’s Domestic Animals Welfare Committee, but Caruana foresees Chairperson Monica Martinez (D-Hauppauge) rejecting it as she has for a similar previous bill. Caruana believes Martinez somehow profits from opposing the bill — “we can see no other reason.”

“This proposed legislation would not prevent irresponsible large breeders from operating and instead would ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits at retail locations,” Martinez said in opposition. “If this legislation were to pass, individuals would only be able to adopt animals from a rescue or shelter or purchase an animal from an at-home breeder. To set the record straight, I have never stated that I do not support the intent of the proposed legislation and in fact, have worked together with the sponsors to come up with solutions to address liability and implementation concerns.”

Five other state senators have verbally opposed the bill, threatening to kill it. According to Caruana, Sen. John Brooks (D-Massapequa) believes the shops will go under on their own in the near future, a prediction she and Taiano doubt.

“This legislation is important because there have been too many reports of animals bred cruelly and inventoried for profit, while on the other hand, we have so many adoptable animals in shelters that are in need of a loving home,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who is a supporter and one of 14 Senate co-signers of the bill.

Although it is the Senate and Assembly’s decision on whether to pass the bill, Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) has taken an interest in the issue and is looking to propose a sense of the Council resolution. Through such a resolution, the members would express the view that passing the bill would have a positive impact on the city, and the entire state. Any resolution from the Council would be just a figurative motion meant to urge the state to enact the legislation.

“Puppy mills are a scam, stay away from them,” said Holden. “‘Adopt, don’t shop’ is always the best way to get a family member that you will cherish forever.”