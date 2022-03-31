Bayside celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with its annual parade on Saturday. As residents from not only Bayside, but from all over Northeast Queens and beyond, came out to get their Irish pride on, a variety of the area’s organizations and elected officials did so as well.
The New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums Band strut their stuff, serenading the crowd.
Equally enthusiastic for the festivities is the St. Francis Preparatory School Cheer Team. Among the many spectators touting the luck of the Irish are those grinning ear to ear with their green gear.
Borough President Donovan Richards, left, and state Sen. John Liu march together, each donning green neckwear for the occasion. Other officials present were Congresswoman Grace Meng, Councilmember Linda Lee and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein with his family.
Sporting their turquoise vests for the festivities were the Bayside Girl Scouts — and just in time for cookie season, too! Boy Scout Troop 49 also marched.
A father celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and makes sure his young daughter gets a good view.
At center, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino smiles for the camera as she celebrates with her district.
