Santa Claus has been a frequenter of the Harvest Room, an event space located at 90-40 160 St. in Jamaica, over the past couple weeks.
On Dec. 10, he joined Cultural Collaborative Jamaica for its annual “Holidays on the Ave” celebration. Three hundred children gathered in the space for holiday workshops featuring treats, crafts and an appearance from the big man himself. He then joined the group on a march down to Rufus King Park for the lighting of its Christmas tree.
On Sunday, Santa returned to the Harvest Room for a toy drive organized by area artists Shanice Figeroux and Monique Wiggins and Kaylene’s Abundant Love Day Care owner and director Charlene Magee. Bearing a striking resemblance to area educator Michael Paige, he helped hand out gifts to the more than 250 in attendance, including youngster Marcel Miller, above.
— Sean Okula
