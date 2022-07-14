St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside recently received national recognition in winning a Silver Achievement in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The award is given out annually to healthcare providers that have “demonstrated improved quality outcomes for staff, residents and individuals with disabilities in long term and post-acute care,” the AHCA/NCAL’s website says. This year, 46 facilities nationwide were recognized; St. Mary’s was the only one in New York State.
The hospital chalks up its success to its recent efforts to improve quality of care and patient and family satisfaction, taking innovative approaches to both, a press release from St. Mary’s notes, highlighting intensive feeding, locomotor spinal cord injury and ventilator-weaning programs.
“This award is a testament to the commitment to excellence and hard work of our dedicated team at St. Mary’s,” Dr. Edwin Simpser, president and CEO of St. Mary’s, said in a statement. He continued on to thank St. Mary’s patients, their families and the AHCA/NCAL for the honor.
“I applaud St. Mary’s for reaching this important milestone in their quality journey,” the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair, Tammy Kelly, said in a statement. “This achievement celebrates the commitment and fortitude of St. Mary’s to find ways to enhance the lives of its residents and staff.”
The award ceremony will take place in Nashville in October, at the AHCA/NCAL’s annual convention.
