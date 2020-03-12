After 116 years of service to the community, St. Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Academy will be closing its doors.
The school’s board of directors said the decision was made as a result of declining enrollment resulting in severe budget deficits. The decision was reached after an analysis of enrollment trends and the school’s financial status revealed that enrollment had fallen nearly 51 percent since 2015, a press release stated.
The academy, located at 103-12 101 Ave., in Ozone Park, was founded by the Montfort Fathers and Daughters of Wisdom in 1904.
The budget for the current school year shows an approximate $300,000 shortfall, with the total fund balance projected to be a deficit of $750,000 by the end of this school year. The board thus voted to close at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The affected students will be accommodated at nearby Catholic academies.
They will automatically receive a $500 tuition assistance grant, made possible by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Trust, if they attend an academy or parish school within the Diocese of Brooklyn, as long as they have met all of their financial obligations.
Academy Principal Philip Heide expressed remorse over the closing saying, “We are tremendously sad and we pray for our students and their families.”
“Emotions are high and the parents understand that this is a problem,” said Frank Gulluscio, board of directors chairman. “It’s very sad that we have to close the school, but the legacy which is almost 120 years old will live forever.”
Some parents, meanwhile, are outraged at the school’s decision to close on such short notice.
“They should’ve given people more time,” said Ravin Sing. “Education is so important because it’s the one thing in this world that they can’t take away from you.”
At an open house held on the night of March 10, parents and students came to browse information from various Catholic academies the children could attend in September.
Those in attendace were Our Lady of Grace and St. Helen in Howard Beach; Divine Mercy and St. Elizabeth in Ozone Park; Holy Child of Jesus in Richmond; Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Our Lady Catholic Academy in South Ozone Park.
“There should have been more help. There are other schools with bigger deficits than this and they are not closing.”
As for the faculty, some who have been teaching there for three or more decades will be unemployed come the end of the school year.
“It’s not fair to the teachers,” said parent Samantha Murray. “I just wish they had more time. There’s a lot at stake here.”
Bill Miller whose wife has taught at the school for 35 years feels that there are so many questions which need to be answered.
“The school never tried to prevent the closure,” Miller said. “Let the public defend themselves and have a say in the matter,” Miller said adding that he would also like a look at the school’s financials.
When a public entity closes there should always be a public decision prior to the permanent closure or action taken by the board of directors. This is a fault of the existing 501 (c) 3 system which supports a very basic system that imagines the social good of the organization can be managed by a few good people who are on the board who have the best interest of the community at heart. Question is - does this social good system really work for the community or for the people on the board of directors. For this instance it seems that there was little discussion with anyone other than the board - and what recourse does the community have to demand no closure or a different decision be taken or considered.
