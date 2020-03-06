After 116 years of service to the community, St. Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Academy will be closing its doors.
The sad news was first reported on social media after which came an outpouring of comments from former students and parents upset over the loss to the community.
“This is such sad news,” posted Mike Liendo on Facebook. “I coach volleyball CYO and this going to be a shock to my girls volleyball team at St. Pancras.”
“I feel for the parents of young children today. I also have two grandchildren in public school in New Hyde Park. So much has changed and this closing is going to have a big effect on so many. Sad indeed,” posted Mary Ann Sottile.
The Board of Directors of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Academy said the decision was made as a result of declining enrollment resulting in severe budget deficits. The decision was reached after an analysis of enrollment trends and the school’s financial status revealed that enrollment had fallen nearly 51 percent since 2015, a press release stated.
The same fate has befallen many Catholic schools in the city in recent years.
The budget for the current school year shows an approximate $300,000 shortfall, with the total fund balance projected to be a deficit of $750,000 by the end of this school year. The board thus voted to close the school, which has operated in Ozone Park since 1904, at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The affected students will be accommodated at nearby Catholic academies.
They will automatically receive a $500 tuition assistance grant, made possible by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Trust, if they attend an academy or parish school within the Diocese of Brooklyn, as long as they have met all of their financial obligations.
“The Diocese of Brooklyn is committed to making sure that each child currently enrolled in St. Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Academy will be able to continue receiving a Catholic education,” said Thomas Chadzutko, superintendent of schools.
Academy Principal Philip Heide expressed remorse over the closing saying, “We are tremendously sad and we pray for our students and their families.”
“Emotions are high but the parents understand that this is a problem,” said Frank Gulluscio, board of directors chairman. A former teacher at the school,
Gulluscio further stated that it’s not about money but people have “to realize, how can we continue how to pay your bills.”
“It’s very sad that we have to close the school, but the legacy which is 120 years old will live forever.”
