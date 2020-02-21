St. John’s suffers yet another bitter defeat

Who said “Now I know I’ve got a heart, ’cause it’s breaking.”

Was it the Tin Man near the end of “The Wizard of Oz” or St. John’s fans watching the Red Storm lose another close game?

Monday’s 77-74 loss to Xavier at Madison Square Garden was the fifth by five points or less for the Johnnies.

“The first thing I told my guys was, ‘I feel for you guys,’” head coach Mike Anderson said after St. John’s saw a seven-point second-half lead disappear. “You’re right on the cusp of beating a good team that’s been playing really well and just could not finish the last minute and a half the correct way.”

St. John’s won the turnover battle 22-4 but still lost the game.

“We just have to learn how to finish,” forward Marcellus Earlington said. “We played great for 35 minutes, but just like I said we have to learn how to finish.”

Earlington scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Rasheem Dunn scored 17. Nick Rutherford scored 16 points, dished out seven assists and had three steals. Julian Champagnie was also in double-digit scoring with 11 points.

St. John’s outscored Xavier 22-3 in fast break points and 33-10 in bench scoring. Still, missed free throws late in the game and cold shooting from L.J. Figueroa, who missed 15 of 17 shots, hurt the Johnnies.

“We may be taking some lumps right now, but we’re learning as we go and the thing I like about these guys is that they are resilient,” Anderson said. “They just keep coming back and keep fighting.”

It’s been a frustrating time after St. John’s began 11-2. They lost by two at home to Butler. They lost by five at Providence. A 13-point lead disappeared against Seton Hall. A 17-point lead was lost to Georgetown. Then Xavier pulled one out.

The team has battled since losing Mustapha Heron. It was reported earlier in the month he would likely be finished for the remainder of the season because of a right ankle injury. He initially injured it in December and missed three games, but then Heron aggravated it on Feb. 8 in a loss against Creighton.

Heron was averaging 13.8 points per game for a Johnnies team struggling to shoot well.

Coach Anderson has a personal milestone on the line this season, his first on the St. John’s sideline.

There are five Division I coaches with 15 years of experience and no losing seasons. One is North Carolina’s Roy Williams, who seems like he’s heading for a losing campaign as his Tar Heels are 10-16.

Anderson, who coached at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri and Arkansas, is another. St. John’s is 14-12 with five regular season games remaining before the Big East Tournament at MSG. All five are against nationally ranked opponents.

The coach said every night is a challenge in the conference.

“It’s a challenge, but the other part is a great opportunity,” Anderson said. “We’ve played these teams before so we’re familiar with them. They’re familiar with us. They’re playing on a pretty good level. We’re coming in the right direction.

“Our kids are playing their hearts out, just not getting rewarded.”