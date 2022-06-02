Jack Kaiser, one of the biggest names in the history of St. John’s University’s historic athletics program, was laid to rest Wednesday, a day that was proclaimed by Mayor Adams to be Jack Kaiser Day in New York City.
Kaiser, a star athlete, longtime coach and longtime athletic director at the school, was 95 when he died on May 25. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Kaiser-Winograd, grandson, Jeremy Winograd, and great-granddaughter, Lyra Faye Winograd.
A funeral Mass took place Wednesday at St. Thomas More Church on the campus.
“St. John’s University mourns the passing of Jack Kaiser,” said the Rev. Brian J. Shanley, president of St. John’s, in a press release on the school’s website.
“We live in thankfulness for everything that Jack was and his enduring impact on St. John’s and the Big East Conference,” Shanley continued. “As a player, a coach, an athletic director, and especially as a supporter of St. John’s, Jack was a difference-maker. We celebrate his life well-lived.”
The Brooklyn native attended St. John’s Prep and served in the Army toward the end of World War II. He enrolled at St. John’s University after returning home in 1946.
While he played three sports — he was a basketball teammate of a guy named Lou Carnesecca when they played under legendary coach Joe Lapchick — baseball was his calling. The outfielder lead St. John’s to its first-ever College World Series in 1948, and later played for three years in the Boston Red Sox farm system before accepting an invitation to rejoin St. John’s as an assistant coach.
He took over as head coach in 1956, with Carnesecca as his third-base coach. In 1960, he would become the first man in NCAA history to go to the College World Series as both a player and a head coach. His teams won 366 games. He made a total of three trips to the World Series in his 18 years as head coach. He became athletic director in the 1973-74 academic year and held the post for 22 years, staying on thereafter as athletic director emeritus.
It was in 1979 that he and ADs from six other schools formed the Big East Conference, “forever changing the history of college basketball,” according to SJU.
He changed the history of St. John’s in 1974 by bringing varsity women’s sports to the campus. The Red Storm now plays its home games at Jack Kaiser Stadium. He is a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“Jack was a model athletics administrator who always conducted himself with class and dignity, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the St. John’s community on their deeply felt loss,” said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman in the university’s statement.
The top performer every year in the Big East Championship baseball tournament takes home the Jack Kaiser Most Outstanding Player Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.