St. John’s University got its man on Monday, announcing that Hall of Famer Rick Pitino has signed a six-year contract to be the head men’s basketball coach.
Pitino, 70, has compiled a record of 834-293 in 35 years as a head coach according to the university.
His teams at five different schools have made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the Final Four seven times, a total reached by only six other coaches.
Pitino spent the last three seasons at Iona. He takes over for Mike Anderson, who was fired after four seasons and a 68-46 record.
“I am delighted to welcome Rick Pitino and his family to the St. John’s family,” said the Rev. Brian J. Shanley, president of the university.
“I am excited that this seasoned coaching veteran — who has won at the highest levels and is as passionate as ever — is committed to leading our student-athletes and our program to national prominence,” Shanley continued. “Rick knows Big East basketball and is determined to take and keep the Red Storm program where we know it belongs.”
“One of my great coaching memories was having the distinct privilege of coaching against Lou Carnesecca and St. John’s, a Hall of Fame coach and historic program that I have always respected,” said Pitino. “It is surreal to now have this opportunity to bring St John’s back to prominence. I’m honored, humbled and grateful to Fr. Shanley, [Board of Trustees Chairman] Bill Janetschek and [Director of Athletics] Mike Cragg for making me feel so special.”
Pitino won a national championship with Kentucky in 1996. In 2013 he won the title with Louisville, becoming the first coach to win with two different schools. But a scandal led the NCAA in 2018 to vacate the title, as well as Louisville’s Final Four appearance in 2012.
Pitino also had a 192-220 record in the National Basketball Association during six seasons with the New York Knicks from 1987 to 1989, and the Boston Celtics from 1997 to 2001. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
— Michael Gannon
