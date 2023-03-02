Carl Clay, the founder of Black Spectrum Theatre, the venerable performing arts company within Roy Wilkins Park that focuses on Black stories and local Black talent, was honored for Black History Month at Raymour & Flanigan in Jamaica last week.
At the end of the event, Clay received a check for $400 from store manager Baasit Azimi, which he said will go toward producing more programs at the theater located at 177-01 Baisley Blvd. in St. Albans.
“It’s a joy and I’m humbled,” Clay told the Chronicle. “I don’t know if I can carry that big check around, but it is appreciated.”
While he doesn’t have any set plans on how to use the funds, he hinted to the Chronicle that he might put some of it toward a second tutoring program at Black Spectrum.
“Ms. [Dolores] Blake, who is one of our volunteers at the theater, is someone we send some kids to if they need math help,” Clay said of his friend since childhood. “It makes you feel good to know that you helped somebody.”
The new tutoring program at Black Spectrum started in mid-February, according to the theater founder.
“We had another one that was before the pandemic,” he said about the remedial tutoring program. The second initiative will be more advanced. “I don’t believe in just tutoring kids who are behind, but tutoring kids so that they go ahead.”
Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) said that she remembers when Clay founded Black Spectrum, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
“It’s always an honor to talk to him and see how he is helping young people,” Cook told the Chronicle at the event. “They know now that they can travel and do things like him. He is a role model to young people.”
During the event, Clay reminisced about his time working at Warner Bros. Pictures and 20th Century Fox Studios working on movies with people like filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles. He also worked at Third World Cinema, which was created by actors Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee to train actors of color for film and television and produce films from a minority perspective.
Yvonne Reddick, district manager of Community Board 12, was also in attendance.
“I think it’s great to see him honored. I’ve known him for many years,” Reddick said. “He has always been a community-minded person. He always had events for the youths like summer programs and plays at the theater.”
Sheener Bailey, the grandniece and granddaughter of entertainers Pearl Bailey and Bill Bailey, respectively, once attended a youth program at Black Spectrum.
“As a kid, I grew up at Black Spectrum at Roy Wilkins,” Bailey, now a singer and poetry teacher for the Department of Education, told the Chronicle.
During the event, she sang her song “Can You Learn to Love Me?”
Ree Brinn, an account executive at the Queens Chronicle, hosted the event and gave special thanks to the Starbucks of Sutphin Boulevard and Hampton Gourmet for donating refreshments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.