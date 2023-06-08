June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and to educate youth about the hazards of armed violence, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and members of the Queens Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. held an event at Black Spectrum Theatre, which is in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans, with students from Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens, last Sunday.
“By educating our youth about the harsh realities of gun violence within our communities, we equip them with the power to reshape the narrative and forge a future devoid of its grip,” Williams told the Queens Chronicle via email. “Through knowledge, compassion, and resilience, they hold the key to a world where hope conquers fear and unity prevails over violence.”
Three films were screened for the students, according to Roslin Spigner, a DST sister and the Democratic 33rd Assembly district leader (Part A): “Justice is Done,” which illustrates how deadly turning to a gun as a problem solver can be; “Getting Shot, the Real Deal,” a documentary featuring a trauma nurse from Harlem Hospital; and “Shoes on the Other Foot,” which depicts two young boys getting the shock of their lives after a robbery.
“Our partnership with Black Spectrum Theatre provided us with the opportunity to share with the community what gun violence looks like on a daily basis,” said Spigner, who was grateful to Carl Clay, the theater’s founder, for providing the movies to screen. “We also had a young man, Jeramiah Song Larrier-Cornelius, create [anti-gun] posters.”
Jordan Jackson and Jameek Roberts, two students at Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens, which is located at 171-10 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans, shared their experience with gun violence at the event.
“Gun violence has affected me personally growing up,” Jackson said in a video provided by Spigner. “My father, a former Marine and community activist, is now in prison. He was accused and wrongfully convicted over gun violence. Gun violence took my father away from me.”
Jackson said that he also has seen shootings firsthand.
“So my whole life I was surrounded by violence,” Jackson added. “I think that is a problem, and as the councilwoman said, we can eradicate it.”
Throughout the event, members of the sorority and others wore orange in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month.
From Jan. 1 to June 4, there have been 76 shooting victims and 62 shooting incidents throughout Queens, according to stats from the NYPD.
