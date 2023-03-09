Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops 144B, 1444G and 4704 in St. Albans were in Albany last month to obtain their Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge for Adirondack Park Lobby Day.
During the Feb. 28 event, the youths learned about the state budget-making process, how a bill becomes a law and the history of the Black suffrage movement that took place in the Adirondacks in the 1800s, according to the Adirondack Council, an environmental preservation group. They also met with Assemblywomen Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Michaelle Solages (D-Valley Stream) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
Aaron Mair, director of Forever Adirondacks, the council’s campaign to raise awareness about maintaining clean water, protecting the wilderness and creating jobs at Adirondack Park, said that he loved that the youths had an immersive experience where they were educated about the government at the trip.
“This is something that you can’t learn in a classroom,” Mair told the Chronicle. “The Adirondack Park is the nation’s largest park within the contiguous U.S.”
Demar Waterman, 17, of St. Albans said that the civics trip taught him that people are valued by the social structures that they live in.
“If you aren’t valued something needs to change,” Demar told the Chronicle.
Demar also learned that if it wasn’t for the work of lawmakers from upstate and Weeksville, Brooklyn, in the 1820s to 1840s, many Black New Yorkers wouldn’t have the right to vote.
“I’m excited about voting in the future,” Demar said. “This experience opened up my mind to be active in politics, because a lot of people say they want change but they don’t help to be the change that we need. I want to be a part of the change in this world and in this country.”
Currently, Demar is a Life Scout and is one step away from becoming an Eagle Scout.
“Leadership is one of the many things that I learned from joining the Scouts,” he said. “I have to teach the younger Scouts how to become a good leader because eventually they are going to teach what I taught them to somebody else.”
Sean Vernon, 16, of St. Albans is also a member of Troop 144B and said that the trip was eye-opening.
“I learned that civil rights are not just for Black people,” Sean said. “I learned how people from different regions meet up and debate on certain laws.”
In two years, Sean is looking forward to voting and becoming more engaged with politics.
As a Scout, he has learned basic survival skills, having strong morals and how to treat others with respect.
“I’ve had a personality shift since joining the Scouts,” he said. “I’ve matured a lot because there is a lot of leadership training that comes with being a Scout.”
As the senior control leader of 144B, he knows that the other Scouts look up to him and he has to set a good example for his troop.
“It’s helped me with my decision-making skills and going forward I want to pursue law after I graduate high school,” the Scout added. “I want to take over my dad’s law firm.”
While on the trip, Sean learned that his dad used his political know-how to help elect Comrie into office.
“This motivated me a lot more to follow him into those footsteps,” Sean said. “This experience made me think about where my future tax dollars will go toward and how much power I have through voting.”
Sean said that when he sees parks being made or cleaned up, he now knows how much work it took for that to occur.
The students also watched as people lobbied for scientific studies to be conducted at the park so that there will be measurements about particulates in the air and particles in the water so that work can be done to protect the environment, Mair added.
“So they learned about the legislation that goes into creating a park and the zoning,” Mair explained.
Jean Gaceau, 49, an assistant Scout master at Troop 144B, who came to the event with his son, Mark, said that he became more knowledgeable about the Black suffrage movement too.
“A lot of the freed slaves went [to the Adirondacks] to buy land because the only way you can participate in the voting process was if you were a landowner,” Gaceau said.
More than 3,000 parcels of land were set aside in a land grant for Black people by abolitionists, according to Mair.
Mark, 12, enjoyed the civics trip.
“We advocated for clean water and protecting the wilderness at the Adirondacks,” Mark said to the Chronicle.
The lessons on Black suffrage were eye-opening to Mark and he too plans to exercise his right to vote when he gets older.
As a Scout he has learned about working hard and being a trustworthy member of the his troop.
“You should also be of service to other people,” Mark added.
