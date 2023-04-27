Comedian Alonzo Bodden, a St. Albans native, is back in New York City today, April 27, as the host of the “Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour” at The Town Hall venue in Manhattan at 8 p.m.
The tour, which includes humorist Mo Rocca and fellow comedians Zainab Johnson and Brian Babylon, is a spinoff of NPR’s “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” radio quiz program.
“I’m the only person to come out of St. Albans with no musical talent,” joked the comedian of nearly 30 years. “There are so many jazz artists and rappers who came from St. Albans.”
Bodden blamed his mother for making him go to school instead of rapping on the street corner like artist Kamaal Ibn John Fareed, better known as Q-Tip from a Tribe Called Quest.
“That’s why she never got a free house,” Bodden told the Queens Chronicle.
A graduate of Aviation High School in Long Island City, Bodden intended on pursuing a career in engineering.
“That’s how I ended up in LA,” Bodden said. “I was hired by Lockheed Martin, an aerospace company.”
Bodden spent 10 years as an airplane mechanic, but when it came time to train the next generation of mechanics he mostly told jokes.
“I spent more time making them laugh than actually teaching them how to build airplanes,” he said.
After getting a great response from his students to his jokes, the “Wait Wait Stand-up” host decided to hit up a small comedy club in LA for an open mic night.
“It was a dream,” the comic added. “It was a passion that I didn’t know I had.”
To further develop his skills, Bodden took a comedy writing class at a theater in Santa Monica.
“That was the night that I knew I loved comedy,” he said.
Before going on the tour, Bodden previously worked on the radio quiz show that birthed it.
“I quickly found out I was the only person who didn’t hear of it,” Bodden said about the NPR show that was on the radio for years. “We answer questions about the news and we get to be funny.”
However, because the Federal Communications Commission, the agency that regulates communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable across the U.S., monitors the show, there were limitations set on the comedian and his co-panelists.
“This live comedy show is us uncensored doing our act talking about what we want to talk about,” he added. “When I talk about uncensored, I don’t mean language, but not being limited about what is going on in the news.”
The new show will touch on everyone from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Disney to Bodden’s pandemic puppy, a great Dane, to relationships.
“That’s the great thing about comedy, it’s about being in the moment,” the comic said. “These are the smartest, quickest comedians you can imagine and they have different viewpoints — all intelligent, all thought out.”
The Town Hall is located at 123 West 43 St. and doors open at 7 p.m. for the April 27 comedy show. Tickets start at $41.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Comedy lovers can also watch Bodden’s 2022 special “Stupid Don’t Get Tired” on YouTube.
