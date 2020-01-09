St. Albans borough prez debate Jan. 25

Candidates for the office of Queens borough president are being invited to a debate scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center in St. Albans.

Members of the public are invited to attend to hear a discussion of matters of importance to the Southeast Queens community. The moderator will be NY1 anchor Cheryl Wills. The center is located at 172-17 Linden Blvd.

The event is being sponsored by The Addisleigh Park Civic Organization, Greater Triangular Civic Association, Brinkerhoff Action Association, St. Albans Congregational Church Justice & Witness Ministry, St. Albans Civic Improvement Association, United Black Men of Queens Foundation Inc., The Greater Queens Chapter of the Links Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter, Rosedale Civic Association, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Zeta Zeta Lambda Chapter, 224th/225th St. Civic Association of Laurelton, Eastern Queens Alliance and the Springfield/Rosedale Community Action Association.

Call (917) 520-4535 for information.