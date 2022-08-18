“The newspapers will be here.”
That’s what Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) told an alleged squatter at a Whitestone home in foreclosure as she took matters into her own hands, posting a video of their unruly encounter Monday.
Paladino told the Chronicle she has been working with a constituent who lives next door to the house for nearly a year, even before she took office in January.
“She basically, for lack of a better word, has been terrorized by her neighbor — well, actually the squatters. And it’s been an ongoing heartbreak,” Paladino told the Chronicle.
Noting that the constituent lives with her husband, father and two young sons, she went on to say that the alleged squatter, whom the Chronicle has identified as George Bartoline, has verbally harassed his neighbor.
“She can’t let her kids go out and play,” Paladino said. “[She’s] afraid of them being harassed. Not just that, but fear of them getting hurt in the backyard.”
On Monday morning, Paladino decided she’d go check in on the situation on her way to work; the fact that the alleged squatter came out at that moment, Paladino said, was a “total surprise.”
The video, which has since made the rounds on Twitter, shows Paladino approaching Bartoline as he backs out of the driveway, smoking what appears to be marijuana.
“Can I help you?” he said.
Pointing toward the house, which Department of Buildings records indicate has been in sorry state for some time, Paladino replied, “This is a disgrace.”
After Paladino repeated herself, the person said, “Go f--k yourself.” Paladino told him the same.
Though Bartoline did not seem to care, the councilmember informed him that an “eviction notice” had been posted.
According to DOB records, there has been a partial vacate order on the house, located at 146-26 20 Road, for just over a month, as a section of the roof has deteriorated “causing penetration around [the] masonry chimney exposing [the] interior to [the] elements.”
When the councilmember asked what he was “dealing out of this house,” however, he got out of his car and exchanged more words with Paladino, continuing to smoke in her face as he did, and declaring himself that it was weed. When Paladino said that was “disgusting,” he said, “It’s legal, what’s disgusting? Go f--k yourself.”
Though marijuana usage is legal for those over 21, operating a motor vehicle while using it is not.
Bartoline’s nextdoor neighbors are the only ones who have been reported to have concern thus far. Hellgate NYC reported Wednesday that several of the neighbors its reporters spoke with said they had not had any issues with him.
The councilmember said that the constituent’s concerns do not stop at verbal harassment.
“Whoever these people are in this squatter house, they have enemies,” Paladino said. “They’ve thrown things through the windows, rocks and bricks and stuff. They even went so far as to set a car on fire in this particular driveway.”
Neither the constituent nor Bartoline responded to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.
“It’s just a very sad, sad situation. And you know what happened in Bayside,” Paladino said, referring to the foreclosed home listed on Airbnb outside of which a teenager was shot earlier this year.
But property records for the Whitestone house suggest that perhaps this case is more complicated than the one in Bayside. Prior to Wells Fargo beginning the foreclosure process in 2020, the house had been owned by several different members of the Bartoline family over the course of more than two decades.
Paladino confirmed that in a subsequent interview with the Chronicle, and said she had learned of Bartoline’s familial ties to the house that morning. She added that Wells Fargo has been in court with the family for two years; meanwhile, George Bartoline has stayed in the house. Paladino said that is further complicated by the fact that under New York City law, a person establishes legal occupancy of a dwelling after being there for 30 days.
Paladino seemed to be under the impression that a vacate order would supercede that, noting that the process could take up to five months. However, a DOB spokesperson told the Chronicle that the vacate order is a partial one, and only applies to the second floor; the lower levels of the house can still be occupied.
CORRECTION
This article originally misstated how many teenagers were shot near a foreclosed house earlier this year. It was one. We regret the error.
