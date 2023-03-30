The annual Phagwah Parade returned to Richmond Hill on Sunday, and with it the customary colorful powders and springtime joy.
The parade honors the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist holiday of Holi, or Phagwah as it is known in the Guyanese community. Holi is a celebration of the arrival of spring, new beginnings and good over evil.
The parade kicked off at Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street in front of Sybil’s Bakery and ended with a cultural program at Phil Rizzuto Park.
The event is organized by the Phagwah Parade of New York, Inc. and sponsored by the Federation of Hindu Mandirs and Arya Spiritual Center.
Hundreds participated in the Festival of Colors. The NYPD Police Band and Desi Society were present as well as community groups like the Jahajee Sisters, an Indo-Caribbean gender justice organization, left at center, and, not seen, the Caribbean Equality Project and Northwell Health.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar is seen at center in the middle row. To her right is Assemblyman David Weprin, left, Borough President Donovan Richards, and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, with parade organizer Romeo Hitlall, second from right. Below is U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with a selfie taker. Also at the event were state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Mayor Adams and Councilmember Lynn Schulman.
— Deirdre Bardolf
