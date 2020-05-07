Bob Spring, an Astoria native and longtime owner of Modern Art Foundry who cast the beloved “Alice in Wonderland” sculpture in Central Park among countless other works, died at age 87 on April 27.
The cause was cardiac arrest with complications due to the coronavirus, though he never showed symptoms such as cough or fever, his son Jeffrey Spring said.
Spring was an iconic figure in the art casting industry, leading the company that his father founded in 1932 and which is now operated by a third generation of the family. He worked with major artists such as Jacques Lipchitz and Louise Bourgeois.
“His important working relationship with Louise, and the spirit of this bond, should not be underestimated in the annals of art history,” Spring’s family said in an obituary issued by Jeffrey Spring. “It is unfair to his legacy to single out only two customers, but to add more would take away from the hundreds of artists he worked with, and most importantly encouraged, educated, learned from, and worked alongside, providing attention and care, with no matter of thought to fame or status.”
Spring’s bronze cast of José de Creeft’s larger-than-life depiction of Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and other characters was installed in 1959 and has been adored by children playing upon and below it ever since.
Spring received the National Sculpture Society’s Sculpture House Casting Award in June 2019 for his years of service to artists, the art casting industry and the world of sculpture.
Robert Joseph Spring was born on July 3, 1932 in Astoria to John and Alice Spring. He grew up in Astoria, where his father founded Bedford Bronze, later renamed Modern Art Foundry, the same year he was born.
Bob excelled in team sports, with his Ridgewood-based Eintracht Soccer Club winning the 1948 Juvenile Championship.
After graduating from New York City Public School of Machine and Metal Trade high school in 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan during the Korean War.
He married Betty Jo Igel in 1952 and they moved to Astoria in 1955 and Flushing in 1958. Spring was active in St. Kevin’s Parish and the Boy Scouts and coached youth sports teams.
He and his wife moved to Manhattan in 1989 and then to Lake Carmel in Putnam County, where he volunteered at the library and with the Humane Society and produced more of his own artworks in various media. He had a “larger than life” character, his family said.
Spring is survived by all of his immediate family: Betty Jo, his wife of 67 years; children Chris and his wife, Avis; Mary Jo and her husband, Richard; David and his wife, Shelly Rey; Laura and her husband, David; Jeffrey and his wife, Caragh; grandchildren Ian and his wife, Christy; Matthew; Maiken; Dana and her husband, Will; Chris Rey and his wife, Annabelle; Matt Rey and his fiancée, Misha; John and his wife, Jasmine; Sam; and Olivia and her partner George; and great-grandchildren Connor, Siena and Peyton.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date, as will charitable giving opportunities to benefit young artists’ development. Those interested may contact Jeffrey Spring at info@modernartfoundry.com.
