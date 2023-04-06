A Spring Into Wellness fair was held last week at King Manor Museum in Jamaica to help people learn about health and wellness options available in Queens.
The main sponsor of the April 1 event was EMU Health, a multispecialty outpatient medical facility, located at 83-40 Woodhaven Blvd. in Glendale. Other sponsors included Hampton Gourmet, Helium Image, Starbucks of Sutphin Boulevard and the Queens Chronicle, whose very own Ree Brinn, an account executive at the paper, was the host.
Love Mother EarthA, a skincare company; Mother Earth Juice Bar Café; Douglas Elliman Real Estate Office in Bayside; Bridge Women’s Support Center, a maternity care group; the Queens Underground International Black History Month Film Festival; New York Life Insurance Rego Park Office; Flowers of Hope, a breast cancer nonprofit; and YourStylzBoutique were vendors at the pop-up.
More than 45 people attended the event, including Nan Wu, the spokeswoman of the HOLO Foundation, a nonprofit that supports small and medium-sized businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.