The Gateway National Recreation Area portion of Spring Creek, the southern section, will be closed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Parks Service to conduct studies into the radioactivity of the site.
Kathleen Cuzzolino, project manager for the USACE, gave an update to Community Board 10 at last Thursday’s meeting regarding the plans.
Last year, a remedial investigation found that there is radioactive contamination in the former landfill site. The walkthrough was done on the trails and areas were remediated, she said, and now the brush will be cut down to survey the whole area.
“Now we’re in the phase of the process where we really need to do this more extensive remedial investigation and the first part of that is going to be clearing vegetation over about 70 acres of Spring Creek Park so that we can conduct a gamma walkover,” Cuzzolino explained.
Gamma walkover surveys are often done by swinging a radiation detector above the ground surface, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Heavy machinery will need to be brought in and the walking trails will be closed. Warning signs will be posted and the Gateway contracting department is in the process of getting contracts to install fences to close off the area. The fences will not be continuous throughout the whole site but instead at all the major entrance points, Cuzzolino said.
This step in the process will take several years, she said, as information is taken from the gamma survey to understand the extent of the contamination, develop a feasibility study and come up with alternatives for how to address the site.
“There’ll be a number of different agencies including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission who will review that plan,” Cuzzolino said, “then we’ll get out and actually conduct that investigation over 237 acres.”
The project is separate from ongoing habitat restoration work in the area being done by the USACE’s Civil Works department.
“There is still the hope that ultimately the Civil Works program and the environmental program could move together,” she added.
The Civil Works program is not currently able to deal with hazardous materials during a construction project, she explained.
The contamination in the area dates back to the late 1940s when the city was approved to backfill waste into what were believed to be useless wetlands before their environmental value was realized. Wetland areas throughout Gateway were backfilled with waste because dumping could no longer be done in the ocean.
There was also an incinerator in operation so Cuzzolino said it is expected that there was ash disposed of in the park.
Around 1957, she said, sewage sludge was combined with clay and that mixture was used to cover the area. Modern capping today would be much more extensive, she added.
In 2017, the National Park Service initiated efforts focused on the area, following failed FEMA efforts, because it was known that there was potential contamination and PCBs, carcinogenic chemical compounds, there.
