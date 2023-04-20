The Woodhaven community joined together over the weekend to help spruce up the neighborhood.
Volunteers tackled Jamaica Avenue on Saturday in a cleanup organized by the Woodhaven Business Improvement District.
They picked up trash, painted over graffiti and more.
Partners in the effort included the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Community Board 9 and the city Department of Sanitation. A representative from state Sen. Joe Addabbo’s office was present and the 102nd Precinct pitched in, as well.
