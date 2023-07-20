Spotted lanternflies are flying all over Queens again, though residents may not realize they have been here all along.
“What is this spider?” Someone wrote in a community Facebook group. She posted a photo of an insect that looked like a large black spider with white spots — what was indeed a juvenile spotted lanternfly, also called a nymph. The younger nymphs are black with white spots, and the older nymphs look more like their adult counterparts: red, with some black and white details.
The comments section, of course, was filled with residents telling the poster to kill the bug, which was the primary advice given from the government in the past.
The spotted lanternfly (or Lycorma delicatula) is native to China. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the insect was first recorded in New York after being seen in Staten Island in August 2020; however, the city’s 311 website said it was first spotted in the region in July 2020.
The spotted lanternfly is extremely detrimental to the environment, feeding on a variety of crops and trees, including grapevine, hops, maple, walnut and fruit trees. If the bug continues to reproduce, it will negatively impact the city’s forests and agriculture.
“I’ve seen them, but I thought we were done with this nonsense,” said Woodhaven resident Tim Lester, who saw a lanternfly hovering by the tennis courts in Forest Park. “I thought they all died in the cold.”
It turns out the spotted lanternfly eggs can survive winter. With the hotter weather, the nymphs are out and growing into the adults that residents were all too familiar with last year.
At this month’s Community Board 5 meeting, Steve Fiedler, the Parks and Recreation Services Committee chairman, discussed having seen the insect in the neighborhood.
“I did notice spotted lanternflies, the invasive species we have, everywhere. All over the place. And I was told that you’ve got to kill them,” Fiedler said. “I was just told tonight that the ones I took pictures of were babies. So they’re all over the place. I was in Juniper [Valley Park in Middle Village] near the batting cage, and I saw them on the plants. They’re spreading like wildfire.”
According to the DEC website, there is a plan in place to combat the pests.
“The goal is to find and treat SLF infestations early .... Extensive trapping surveys are being conducted in high-risk areas throughout the state ... DEC and partner organizations encourage everyone to be on the lookout for this pest.”
The city Parks Department wrote on its website, “Parks is not currently considering widespread treatment due to uncertainty of the success of chemical treatments and the prohibitive cost; however, we may treat limited high-value trees at risk of infection if it is deemed necessary.”
It seems the only advice that can be offered is the same residents were told in the past: Kill them on sight, or the environment will suffer the consequences.
“I saw someone take an empty bottle and hold the opening over one of the bugs, and it jumped in. Throw the lid on and throw it away,” said Deya Reed of Rego Park.“It works, but it’s a shame we have to hurt them. They’re pretty, don’t you think?”
