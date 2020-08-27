Play ball!
Kind of.
Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that lower-risk school sports can begin to practice and play Sept. 21.
For fall sports, lower- and moderate-risk sports include tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming. Travel for practice or play will be prohibited outside a school’s region or contiguous regions or counties until Oct. 19.
Higher-risk sports, including those with full physical contact, may begin to practice Sept. 21 but cannot play “until a later date or Dec. 31,” according to a release.
Higher-risk sports include football, wrestling, rugby, hockey and volleyball.
“The State has done a lot of research on how we can safely have our students participate in school sports and get the exercise they need, and the guidance we developed will allow lower-risk sports to begin practicing and playing next month,” Cuomo said.
Schools will have to limit capacity of indoor facilities to 50 percent occupancy with a limit of to two spectators per player, in addition to implementing social distancing and face coverings.
Gail Emmanuel, the girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track coach at Cardozo High School in Bayside, was glad to hear the news.
“It’s good for the kids not just for competition but socially as well,” she said Tuesday.
Emmanuel said the students have been looking forward to competing.
“The kids are going crazy,” she said. “Many kids were calling over the summer because they wanted to practice in groups because they were bored.”
It will be good for the students to get a taste of what they were missing, according to Emmanuel, but there’s still the pressure on the upperclassmen to impress college recruiters.
“They’ll have to find a way to produce those times,” she said.
Cardozo volleyball coach Dan Scarola is concerned practices won’t be able to start as soon as Sept. 21.
“This isn’t as simple as saying, ‘Let’s get in and use hand sanitizer,’” he said.
There are no windows inside Cardozo’s gymnasium and Scarola, who coached Little League baseball on Long Island during the summer, says he doesn’t see how everything will be settled in less than a month.
The coach said there could be students on teams who may have opted for online-only learning and he doubts parents will allow them to go to school only for athletics. And there are coaches who have opted out of in-person teaching.
“They really can’t say, ‘I won’t come into the building to teach but I’ll come after school to coach,’” Scarola said.
He said he wouldn’t mind the Public Schools Athletic League pushing sports back to early 2021, as Nassau County schools are discussing the change.
Newsday reported that Nassau County called an emergency superintendents meeting to discuss fall sports with postponing the season until January as an option.
“We could kick the can down the road and wait to see if and how the numbers change when students return to school,” said Hank Grishman, the superintendent of Jericho, LI, schools. “We could follow the governor’s guidance and start [low-risk sports] on Sept. 21. Or we could go to a January to June option with three seasons.”
