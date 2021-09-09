Mets fans who have been growing frustrated with the team’s hot and cold performance this season can give themselves a break next week when the documentary “Once Upon a Time in Queens, a four-part presentation that is part of ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” series, debuts Sept. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. ,according to a press release from the network.
It was produced by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, a lifelong Mets fan, and directed by Nick Davis. It chronicles how the team after years of second-division finishes developed home-grown talent like Mookie Wilson, Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry; while adding finishing pieces like Keith Hernandez and Gary Carter, all leading up to an epic World Series against the Boston Red Sox.
One fan guaranteed to be looking in is superfan and Howard Beach’s own Nick “the Pin Man” Giampetro.
“Defintely,” he said in a phone interview last week, “I was at game 6 and game 7, so 1986 was my favorite year.”
Giampetro said he was 11 when the Miracle Mets won in 1969.
“I remember coming home from school and watching the last inning,” he said. “And I remember my mom telling me a few minutes later, ‘Time to do your homework.’ I’m definitely watching anything with the Mets.”
