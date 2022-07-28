The city cannot set a speed camera to one limit during school hours and another one afterward, according to the Department of Transportation.
That means drivers will be able to get away with going 35 in a 20-mph school zone once the city turns the cameras on 24/7, something set to happen Aug. 1.
As the Chronicle exclusively reported July 14, speed cameras on streets where the limit varies during the day, typically 20 mph from morning to evening and then 25 later on, will be “tuned” to the higher limit all day. Since they give a 10-mph break before issuing a ticket, someone will have to go 36 in a 20 before getting ticketed in a typical zone, even during school hours.
Asked by the Chronicle whether the tuning could be varied based on the time, the DOT replied last week that the cameras “cannot be programmed to enforce different speed limits over the course of the day.”
Queens members of the City Council Transportation Committee who spoke with the Chronicle for the original story, available online at bit.ly/3OwWU2D, were unaware of the change to come. Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who opposed turning the cameras on 24/7, noted that the legislation doing so does not address particular speeds for ticketing.
The United Federation of Teachers did not respond to two requests for comment regarding safety, and the New York branch of AAA, formerly the Automobile Association of America, declined to comment.
