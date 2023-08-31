A year since the city’s speed cameras became operational 24/7, speeding violations, injuries and fatalities have been on the decline, the city’s Department of Transportation announced on Monday.
“The results are in: The program has reduced speeding, decreased the number of injuries and made our streets safer,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. “Speeding happens most often on nights and weekends, and expanded enforcement has been a highly effective tool to keep New Yorkers safe.”
The expansion was the result of legislation approved by both the City Council and the state Legislature last year. In making the city’s 2,000 cameras in 750 school zones operational 24 hours a day, with speed limits in school zones typically 20 miles per hour during certain weekday hours, the city still had a default 25-mph limit on most streets much of the day, even while it sought to change driver habits.
On average, speeding violations are down by 30 percent citywide, the DOT said; traffic fatalities decreased 25 percent since the Adams administration put the policy change into effect.
City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) called the decrease “promising.”
“As Chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, my focus is ensuring all communities benefit equitably from the implementation of measures and infrastructure that keep New Yorkers safe,” she said in a statement. “Transit deserts in outer-borough neighborhoods like the ones I represent deserve infrastructure investments that will save lives.”
Robert Sinclair, a spokesperson for AAA, agreed. “AAA policy generally supports the use of automated enforcement and looking at the data ... it seems like it is working to reduce crashes,” he said in an email to the Chronicle. “That’s a good thing given the significant increase in fatal crashes during COVID.”
In Queens, the DOT noted speeding dropped 83 percent on Union Turnpike and that traffic injuries during overnight and weekend hours declined by 16 percent on Queens Boulevard. The agency declined to say what stretches it was referring to on each of those roadways.
When the policy was announced last summer, the Chronicle reported that the cameras remained set to flag the speed at which one gets a ticket when the default is 25 — 36 mph since the first 10 mph over do not trigger a summons. Since they were not adjusted to be lower during school hours, a driver would not be ticketed for going up to 35 mph even during the school day.
Not all Queens lawmakers are excited by the DOT’s report — Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said the agency’s social media pages are “virtually indistinguishable from those of the radical TransAlt[ernatives] lobby.”
“For this reason any study pointing to the ‘success’ of the deeply unpopular and increasingly predatory 24/7 speed camera program must be taken with a grain of salt,” she said in a statement. “They are desperate to justify a program that regular working people are increasingly fed up with outside of a very small but very influential activist community whose ultimate goal is to abolish cars in New York City entirely.”
