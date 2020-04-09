Are New York City drivers speeding up more these days, even as COVID-19 precautions mean far fewer drivers on the streets?
Sam Schwartz thinks so.
Schwartz, a former chief engineer and deputy commissioner at the city’s Department of Transportation, has a practiced eye for such matters. He long has gone by the nickname “Gridlock Sam” — he is credited with coining the word gridlock — as a columnist and now a consultant.
In an email on Monday, Schwartz showed data saying that city speed cameras caught more speeding drivers in school zones the week after the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration than the week before the proclamation — a lot more
He said a review of data found that from Monday, March 2, to Friday, March 6, when the city was fully open, 56,492 violations were captured by speed cameras in school zones. From Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, the first week schools and many businesses closed, 66,907 violations were recorded — an increase of 18 percent — while the traffic volume was estimated to be down between 35 and 50 percent.
“[W]ith less traffic, drivers are getting to their destinations faster than ever — so why speed?” Schwartz asked. “I’m no psychologist but maybe all the pent-up frustration, anger and anxiety is manifesting itself when people get behind the wheel? Whatever it is — STOP IT! Slow down; don’t add more patients to our already overloaded hospitals.”
City DOT representatives did not respond to questions prior to the Chronicle’s deadline, but Robert Sinclair Jr., manager of media relations for AAA Northeast, said the city appears to be well aware of the matter.
“Last week the DOT reached out to us and asked us to remind our members that speed cameras are still in operation,” Sinclair said in a telephone interview.
The numbers also have not been lost on advocates for traffic safety. Hsi-Pei Liao, a founding member of Families for Safe Streets, released a statement through Transportation Alternatives calling for Mayor de Blasio to call for a ban on nonessential driving during the crisis. Liao’s daughter, Allison, 3, was killed in 2013 while crossing the street with her grandmother in Flushing.
“Traffic crashes are preventable,” Liao said. “But when our streets are nearly empty like they have been for the last few weeks, some drivers take the opportunity to speed. This is the last thing we need. Speeding is the leading cause of crashes, and our healthcare system cannot handle any additional strain right now.”
He said that the COVID-129 outbreak does not mean other emergencies stop happening, and said along with “flattening the curve,” a ban on nonessential driving could “lower the baseline” of cases emergency personnel would need to deal with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.