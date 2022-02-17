The Afrikan Poetry Theatre, a cultural center in Jamaica, is hosting its sixth annual Black History Month Film Festival at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria on Feb. 2.
Organizing the film fest is Saiku Branch, Afrikan Poetry Theatre’s executive director.
“It’s a celebration of Black filmmakers,” said Branch. “We have different themes every year. This year we are doing speculative fiction and we have some shorts and a few of the directors will be there.”
The program celebrates the achievements of contemporary Black filmmakers, writers and podcasters who work in the genre of speculative fiction — horror, historical fiction, fantasy or science fiction, according to the museum.
“There is a lot going on in Black speculative fiction in where we are today,” said Branch, “especially with Netflix.”
Speaking of Netflix, the Black western “The Harder They Fall” will have a screening at 4 p.m., according to the museum.
“There are three people who are a part of a panel who were also a part of the casting team for the movie,” said Branch.
The film, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield, is directed by Jeymes Samuel and features songs by Samuel, Kid Cudi and Jay-Z. It will be shown in the museum’s Bartos Screening Room.
Earlier in the evening there will be a screening of a series of short films: “Heartland”; “Negotiating Liberation: Don’t Be a Dream, Please Be Real”; “Rejoice Resist”; and “Barzack Towers” (created by students at APT) at 2 p.m. The watch-along will also include two episodes of the web series “Resistance: the battle of philadelphia.”
At 3 p.m., actor and producer Tuffy Questell will moderate a Black Speculative Fiction Panel featuring pioneer creators of film, television and comic books, according to the museum. Panelists include Jahmil Eady, director of “Heartland”; David Crownson, writer of “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer”; Serena Rosario Stanley and Terence Stanley, extras casting directors on “The Harder They Fall”; and Zena Dixon, also known as The Real Queen of Horror, a writer and podcaster on “Bloody Disgusting.” They will all dive into contemporary stories and productions to make sense of the past, present and future.
“We started this six years ago at the Afrikan Poetry Theatre, because at that time there just wasn’t enough independent Black filmmakers and there wasn’t really an avenue for it,” said Branch. “So we decided to focus on that as a group.”
The Afrikan Poetry Theatre, located at 176-03 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, is under renovations after an electrical fire consumed the second floor of the cultural center in 2018.
“We have a partnership with the museum,” said Branch. “When we had our fire, they opened the doors for us and allowed us to use the facility for classes and programming. So we continue to do this partnership with the museum, which is with a different audience in Astoria ... It’s important that we continue to celebrate Black filmmaking.”
Branch hopes a new state-of-the-art theater will be finished within the next two years.
MoMI is located at 36-01 35 Ave. and guests can reserve a free ticket at movingimage.us/event/the-afrikan-poetry- theatre-presents-black-history-month-film- festival/.
